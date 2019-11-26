One of Alabama's most powerful political action committees announced Monday it would support the political newcomer who is seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-5th.
A press release from the Alabama Farmers Federation said FarmPAC would endorse Chris Lewis, a Florence native who retired from the U.S. Navy. Lewis and Brooks will face off in the March 3 Super Tuesday primary.
Brooks is the only congressional incumbent who will not be endorsed by FarmPAC. The PAC will support Mike Rogers (District 3), Robert Aderholt (District 4), Gary Palmer (District 6) and Terri Sewell (District 7).
Lewis expressed appreciation for the endorsement and added he was “honored and grateful” to have earned the support of “such an amazing group of Alabamians.”
“As we look toward our future here in north Alabama, we are humbled to have such a wonderful base of support that knows what it means to serve and support the great people of our state and nation,” he said. “Together, we're ready to face and overcome any challenge, striving to create a better life for our children and grandchildren. I sincerely thank the great men and women of the Alabama Farmers Federation for their continued support and look forward to working together for an even brighter, safer and more prosperous future for north Alabama and our nation.”
In a written statement from Brooks, the five-term congressman said he supports border security and resulting higher wages and lower tax burdens for American families. He added he supports fair trade agreements that cut “the hundreds of billions of dollars of American wealth hemorrhaging each year to China and other bad trade partners."
Brooks also said he supports enterprises competing without taxpayer subsidies.
“Over time, these three stances have increasingly put my views at odds with a few politically activist farmers who want cheap foreign labor no matter the cost to taxpayers, and who demand special treatment and subsidies from the federal government,” he said. “While I respect what agriculture does for America, I will ALWAYS put America's interests first. I thank those farmers who agree, have supported me in the past, and will support me again in 2020.”
FarmPAC Chairman Steve Dunn, of Conecuh County, said the Federation encourages voters to study the issues and candidates prior to the election.
“It’s important for Alabama voters to be engaged in the electoral process,” Dunn said. “We encourage members to exercise their right to vote, regardless of their political preference, and to consider these FarmPAC endorsements when they go to the polls.”
FarmPAC previously announced it would endorse President Donald Trump in the 2020 election cycle and Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate.
The PAC is the political arm of the Alabama Farmers Federation, which represents farming interests in all 67 counties.
About the candidates
Lewis retired from the U.S. Navy after a 23-year career. He also served as a strategic analyst for NATO and has more than a decade of experience in defense acquisition. Lewis and his wife, Keri, have two sons — Alexander and Jacob.
During a July interview with The News Courier, Lewis was asked his opinion on tariffs recently enacted by President Trump and the effects on farmers.
“Farming and agriculture is what has made us an amazing country. I've spoken to a lot of farmers who are upset by the tariffs. Any time you deal with foreign politics, you walk a fine line, and it's a challenging fine line,” he said. “Any time you deal with tariffs or international relations, those impacts are going to happen, but we need to limit the impact to our farmers to ensure we don't push people out of the business and create an undue burden where one was never intended. We need a methodology to remedy that quickly.”
Brooks, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, has been reelected to Congress four times, every time with a reelection vote exceeding 60%.
He serves on two influential House committees: Armed Services and Science, Space, and Technology. He also serves on three House subcommittees: the Strategic Forces and Readiness subcommittees on Armed Services and the Space subcommittee on Science, Space, and Technology.
Brooks and his wife of 43 years, Martha, have four children — Rachel and husband Walter Olsen; Jay Brooks; Chelsie and husband Grady Lee; Thomas and wife Megan Brooks.
