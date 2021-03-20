Employees at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Limestone County work through a simulation during a training exercise Friday. The men went step by step through protocol while training on how to properly reactivate one of the facility's three nuclear turbines after an outage. Browns Ferry is currently upgrading and refueling one of its units, hence the training on how to properly restart one. Members of the press were invited to tour the facility Friday, the first such event in a decade. The News Courier will have more from the event in an upcoming edition.