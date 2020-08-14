With public and private schools across Limestone County kicking off a new school year both virtually and in person, one business is asking the community to join together in prayer.
Kelly's Studio of Dance is hosting “Praying People” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the studio, 8109 U.S. 72 West, Suite H.
Pastor Andy John King of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church will lead the prayer service.
“We are inviting all praying people in our community to join us in praying for our local teachers, administrators and students for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Kelly Nave, owner of Kelly's Studio of Dance. “We need a hedge of protection around all of our community that is headed back to school during these challenging times.”
Nave said attendees will adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside. All are invited to attend.
“Let's lift each other up, support our school systems and pray for blessings over our community,” Nave said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.