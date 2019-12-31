Law enforcement across the state urge the public to make safety a priority this New Year's Eve.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his department will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.
Johnson said it's best for those who are going to drink to stay put and not get behind the wheel of a car.
Athens Police will also be checking for drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts.
State law now requires all occupants in a vehicle to buckle up.
“The use of seat belts is very important,” Johnson said.
Other safety concerns during the holiday include shooting fireworks. The city of Athens has a no-fireworks ordinance making it illegal to shoot them inside the city limits.
Johnson said the department receives most of its New Year's Eve calls between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. However, weather and the day of the week on which the holiday falls can affect how many calls they receive.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will also be out and about. ALEA officials said they have assigned all available troopers to patrol the state's roadways and bolster enforcement efforts to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.
The agency also participates in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, designed to curb driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Before that first alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or select another safe mode of transportation home, officials said.
“Our goal is to simply save lives,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said during the weekend before Christmas. When so many are traveling this time of year, safety is key, he said.
Officials remind drivers to also not drive while distracted. Drivers should obey speed limits, insist everyone in the vehicle buckle up and not follow other vehicles too closely.
Tow-for-Life
For those who decide to drink, AAA Alabama is again offering the Tow-for-Life service, which provides towing services at no charge for up to 10 miles during the holiday. The service, in its 33rd year, is available for AAA members and non-members.
The program begins at 6 p.m. today and continues through 6 a.m. New Year's Day.
“This is the most dangerous time of year to be on the roads,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson, in a press release. “We want to raise awareness and encourage people to plan ahead when going out on New Year’s Eve. It is important to make arrangements before you go out, so that you aren’t making these decisions after you have been drinking. We want to help keep impaired drivers off the roads, so if you or someone you know has too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, just call 1-800-AAA-HELP and we’ll help get you home safely.”
The vehicle must be operable to qualify for a free tow. An operator will ask for the driver’s name, home address, telephone number and exact location of the vehicle and driver.
Upon the tow truck's arrival, the truck driver will ask for the driver's identification and the keys to the vehicle, which will then be towed to the home of the driver or the vehicle's owner, if the owner is present.
Uber and Lyft are also available in the area, though holiday rates may apply.
Travel
The Alabama Department of Transportation does not have any planned lane closures on the interstates from noon today until 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. However, ALDOT still advises those traveling in the state to allow extra time on the road.
Drivers can receive updated traffic information by visiting www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO app. ALDOT reminds drivers they should never use mobile devices while operating a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.