Preparing to plant

Stephen Pachik, a Limestone County Master Gardener, hammers rebar spikes into the ground to help secure the community garden beds located near the Farmers Market on Green Street in Athens. The Community Garden Project was spearheaded in 2013 by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, the Spirit of Athens (now Athens Main Street) and the city of Athens through a grant from Lowe's by Keep America Beautiful. The Limestone County Master Gardeners have been planting and maintaining the community garden for several years. Food harvested from the garden is donated to Limestone County Churches Involved for distribution to families in need.

Tags

