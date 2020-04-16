Stephen Pachik, a Limestone County Master Gardener, hammers rebar spikes into the ground to help secure the community garden beds located near the Farmers Market on Green Street in Athens. The Community Garden Project was spearheaded in 2013 by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, the Spirit of Athens (now Athens Main Street) and the city of Athens through a grant from Lowe's by Keep America Beautiful. The Limestone County Master Gardeners have been planting and maintaining the community garden for several years. Food harvested from the garden is donated to Limestone County Churches Involved for distribution to families in need.
editor's pick centerpiece featured
Preparing to plant
Lora Scripps
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ruth Black, 97, of Elkmont, Alabama, passed away April 8, 2020. A private burial was held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Limestone Memorial Gardens. A memorial service and visitation will be held at a later date.
Memorial service for Ms. Stephanie A. Jones, 53, who passed on Friday, April 10, 2020, will be announced later by Peoples Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tornadoes 'likely' on Sunday
- Arrest Reports for 4/11/20
- Wandering about? Athens’ ‘secret’ trail is a treasure
- Finishing Forrest: Athens bridge replacement, resurfacing project wrapping up
- STORYTELLER LOST: Friends remember Athens humorist, historian Jerry Barksdale
- Arrest Reports for 4/14/20
- 110-year-old home damaged in fire
- Driver killed in truck accident identified
- Church asks Athens for zoning amendment for electronic sign
- Arrest Reports for 4/9/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.