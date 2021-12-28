Many public places are closed during Christmas, but crime doesn't take the holidays off. While many people are at home exchanging gifts and celebrating with their families, members of local law enforcement remain on patrol.
For officers with Athens Police Department, however, this doesn't mean they cannot help spread Christmas cheer while protecting and serving the city.
APD officers made several stops on Christmas day and passed out gifts to children they happened to come across while on patrol. Chief Floyd Johnson said the effort is part of Behind the Badge and is something his department has done for several years.
“Every year we do fundraisers, like selling Swamp John's plates and holding a golf tournament,” Johnson said. “We allocate some of that funding for this program. We used to pick a family or two to help out, and we were doing good with it, but it just seemed like we could do more, so we started doing this several years ago.”
Johnson said helpers go out and purchase gifts (using only funds collected through donations and fundraising), which are then distributed across different patrol vehicles of officers who will be covering different parts of Athens of Christmas day.
If an officer comes across a group of kids, he or she has the opportunity to stop and pass out some of those gifts to the youngsters.
“It's a great program for our officers and our community,” Johnson said. “Feedback from it has been very positive. Most of the officers enjoy participating, and the community enjoys it. I've got out in the past, and it's great to sit back and watch the kids' faces. You also get to have a positive interaction with their parents, which isn't always the case in our line of work.”
Johnson said that officers only make stops if they are not otherwise busy with calls. He said no calls are held on Christmas day on account of the program.
“You can't ever tell what Christmas will be like exactly,” Johnson said. “You may be really busy or not busy at all. It doesn't take but five to 10 minutes to make a stop between calls, and the officers do this while they are already out patrolling.
Johnson said he is glad APD can do something like this for the community, and given the positive response from the program, he intends to make it an annual APD tradition as long as he is in charge.
“It's been too good all around to stop,” he said. “I want to thank everybody who has donated and the community for supporting our fundraisers. This program is fun for everybody.”
