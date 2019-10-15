A Limestone man who pleaded guilty to robbery has been ordered to serve the rest of his time in prison after violating the terms of his probation.
The Limestone County District Attorney's Office recently announced Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker ordered 26-year-old Robert Montez Taylor to complete his 20-year sentence in the state penitentiary.
Taylor was charged with first-degree robbery in October 2012 and pleaded guilty the following year. He was sentenced to pay restitution and to serve 20 years, with 17 of those years suspended. The remaining three years were to be spent on probation.
Taylor was arrested numerous times after the 2012 robbery arrest, with charges including burglary assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.
The DA's office formally filed probation revocation charges after Taylor's arrest on drug charges. A grand jury indicted him on the drug charges the following month.
In the original robbery case, Taylor, who was then 19, conspired with two other individuals to rob a Hispanic man of $3,000. A friend and neighbor of the victim, 27-year-old Tabathia Marie Berzett, called the victim to her apartment, where he was attacked by Taylor and a 16-year-old.
A Limestone County Sheriff's investigator previously said Taylor struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat. Taylor and the teen then took $3,000 from the victim that he earned working construction. They used the money in a shopping spree.
Taylor has not yet been transferred to prison and remains in the Limestone County Jail, records show.
