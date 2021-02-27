Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area.
Many school systems across the country have spent months wrestling with how to return students to in-person learning. The same does not hold true for most systems in Alabama, though, as the majority have already returned to the physical classroom.
Athens City Schools welcomed more than half of its students back to the classroom when the 2020-2021 school year began Aug. 17. Students were given the option to remain virtual learners, but more and more have returned to the traditional route as the school year wears on.
Superintendent Beth Patton told The News Courier at the beginning of the school year that some parents were nervous about returning to in-person instruction. She assured them that just because other systems were going totally virtual did not mean ACS students could not be kept safe in the classroom.
“We’re going to do what’s best for people in our community.,” Patton said. “Overwhelmingly, parents have reached out and said if there is any way possible, we want schools open. We have that remote option (for families) to manage that at home.”
Though most ACS students have been in-person learners throughout the school year, the system has seen no major outbreaks of COVID-19 among pupils or staff.
Patton said earlier this school year that a handful of teachers and students had tested positive, and several students had been quarantined at some point as a precaution, but no major disruptions or closures have occurred.
Safety precautions
This success goes back to planning done before the school year began and tweaks made to the typical school day for students.
“I cannot speak highly enough on how our people have handled COVID-19 and being in school,” said Russell Johnson, president of the Athens City Board of Education. “We have had to change procedures.”
Johnson said some of the changes have been closing cafeterias and having students eat lunch in their classrooms. Different classes are not interacting with each other as much as in the past, especially among elementary students.
Classes stay together at P.E., and instead of visiting the library, librarians have been bringing reading materials to the classes.
“We have kept our classes in their own bubble,” Johnson said. “It has been as normal a school year as we can make it. It’s amazing, looking at national news, at schools arguing how they are going to go back to in-person learning, but we figured it out here.”
Along with installing physical barriers and upgrading the frequency and level of school sanitation, Johnson said another factor in keeping folks healthy has been teachers and students to be more conscious about washing their hands and other “common sense things” related to cleanliness.
“We have had better attendance this year than last,” he said. “The biggest thing is everyone pulls together in a crisis. No one has complained, they are just worried about how do we take care of these kids. They have done a phenomenal job.”
Growing pains
As the city of Athens continues to grow in population, so does ACS. The system reported 4,382 students as of the May 2020 board meeting.
On Monday, as part of the superintendent’s report, total attendance for the month of February systemwide was 4,550, up almost 200 students over last school year and almost 100 more than when the current year began.
Six of the eight schools in the system showed increased student populations between May and February, and that growth is leading ACS to its next big project — building a new iAcademy at Athens Elementary School building and campus.
Johnson said the board hopes to be in the bond market to find funding for the project within the next few weeks. He said a lot of work has already gone into upgrading the property the new school building will occupy, though not all of it is very noticeable. The work included moving 1,800 loads of dirt and working with architects to get plans in place.
“As soon as we get the money, I think you will begin to see visible progress,” he said. “We have not moved off of that priority, even with COVID-19 and the investigation.”
Legal issues and firsts
That investigation involves former Superintendent Trey Holladay, who faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 35 counts of aggravated identity theft.
Former Athens High School Principal Rick Carter, who had moved to the central office as executive director of planning, was charged with 86 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft.
Both men, along with four others, are charged with using inflated virtual student numbers at Athens Renaissance School to illegally obtain increased state funding. Some of this money was allegedly used for private means, while some is said to have gone into building the new Athens High School. Four other individuals have been charged as part of the case.
The investigation came to light when the FBI conducted a search of Holladay’s home in June. That led to Beth Patton becoming acting superintendent and eventually superintendent when Holladay’s remaining contract was bought out in October.
Patton has been with Athens City Schools for the past 29 years. She said she started as an elementary school teacher before moving to the central office 11 years ago.
“I am so excited and honored,” she said after she was announced superintendent. “This is my community and my school system. I can’t wait. We have had a lot going on this year, but we have not missed a beat. It’s a great group to work with.”
“I think Mrs. Patton, in this particular spot we are in with Athens City Schools, is exactly the right choice at the right time for us,” Johnson said after Patton’s appointment. “She will provide the type of leadership we need to move the system forward.”
While the circumstances could have been better, Patton did become the first ever female superintendent for ACS.
When Carter was moved to the central office, former Assistant Principal Willie Moore took over as executive principal for AHS. He became the first ever Black executive principal at the school. He had been an assistant principal for three years at the school prior to the appointment.
“I am deeply humbled, because we have an outstanding board with a new superintendent, which is awesome,” Moore said at the time. “We have great teachers, and our kids are amazing.”
Patton and Moore received their new titles during the same board meeting.
Despite all of the “distractions,” Johnson said he feels like students in the system have had a “fairly normal year.”
“They have stayed focused on the right things,” he said. “Our kids are beginning to go on field trips again. They have had sports all school year. If you had asked me back in June, I wouldn’t have thought our next school year would be this successful for students.”
