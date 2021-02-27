Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area.
The unprecedented growth in Limestone County continues to have a major impact on communities throughout the North Alabama and southern Tennessee region.
As the region continues to grow, the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce has seen its effects. Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks said that as of Tuesday, the chamber membership is currently at 101 active members.
She attributed the membership growth to benefits offered by the Chamber. These include a UPS shipping discount program, health insurance through AETNA for businesses with two to 100 employees, a free booth at the annual Crape Myrtle Festival, discounted memberships for AirEVAC and advertisements for job openings, special events and deals on the Chamber’s website and social media accounts.
But it’s not just membership numbers seeing growth. At a community meeting held Wednesday, it was economic development across the area that was highlighted.
Limestone County Economic Development Association President and CEO Bethany Shockney explained the plentiful chances for growth and development. She explained in particular the potential for development along Interstate 65 and Alabama 53.
Members at the meeting also talked about expanding the town to the Ardmore Welcome Center. Those in attendance agreed Ardmore should maintain its small-town feel and uniqueness but have a plan for the future.
Eubanks said she’s excited about the potential progress that the Chamber can play a part of in the future of Ardmore.
“The chamber stands ready to help create and implement a master plan with elected officials and business leaders to grow our town and city,” Eubanks said. “It is encouraging when Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet and Mayor Mike Magnusson of the city of Ardmore, Tennessee, attended the meeting to show their support of the Chamber and community.”
Eubanks also is proud of the role the Chamber has played in the Neighborhood Bridges program, which launched during the start of COVID-19 and received major support from the community. The program, which is a bridge to serve those in need in the Ardmore community from local schools, met the needs of 121 students, including through a clothing closet at a local elementary school.
Visit greaterardmorechamber.com to learn more about the Greater Ardmore Chamber and how to get involved.
