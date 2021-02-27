Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a yearlong struggle for many people, businesses and institutions. With the vaccine rollout underway, people are eager to get back to normal and put that struggle behind them.
Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Publications Chris Latham at Athens State University agrees with that, but all in all, he believes the school has fared pretty well.
“It has presented its challenges, and we have had to adjust somewhat with class offerings moving online,” he said. “Of course, some classes can only be done on campus, but I think we have adjusted quite well.”
Latham also noted enrollment hasn’t been too affected due to the pandemic. Enrollment at the school remains around 3,000 and has been pretty consistent.
Back when the pandemic began, Athens State began looking at short-term offerings like certificate and badge programs to help give people a better chance at getting jobs once the economy bounced back. According to Latham, they have received a lot of positive feedback about those programs.
While online classes have become more prevalent for many college students during the pandemic, Athens State has made it a priority to make sure that the students that want to be on campus are safe and protected.
“We have put in the safety protocols like most all other organizations have,” Latham said. “We were fortunate that we didn’t have to worry about dorms, dining halls and on-campus activities. Given the composition of Athens State, it wasn’t something we had to worry about as much as other institutions.”
A main focus that the school has ramped up since the pandemic started and will continue to prioritize going forward, according to Latham, is workforce development. Athens State is committed to partnering with local industry to provide training opportunities for their employees.
One of the biggest things that Latham and Athens State take pride in and that they believe really resonates with prospective students is the flexibility of the university.
“The flexibility, the modalities and making sure students have their options that work for them and their lives,” he said. “Athens State serves a unique population of students. Most of them are a little older, have families and careers, and want to finish their education. ASU provides that opportunity.”
Athens State is always striving to provide additional educational opportunities that they believe benefit students and prospective students.
The university recently added its fourth graduate program and is in the process adding a few more later this year.
Visit www.athens.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.