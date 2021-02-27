Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area.
Wes Torain has been at Calhoun Community College for the past 18 years. He has worked as interim director and supervisor for CETV and digital media and now holds the title of director of public relations and digital media.
But he said he has never seen a year like 2020.
“It has been an interesting year, to say the least,” he said. “Who would have guessed we would be where we are today, a year later and still dealing with COVID-19? But we’re encouraged by the progress in recent weeks as the number of new positive cases have declined.”
Throughout the pandemic, Calhoun has fared pretty well, all things considered.
“Calhoun students, faculty and staff rose to the occasion when we were forced to transition all of our classes online,” he said. “The good news about that is we have been in the online learning business for more than 20 years, so the transition wasn’t so difficult for us, since we already had a strong and healthy distance learning department.”
While moving to 100% online classes wasn’t tremendously difficult, Torain understands the toll it has taken on people, mentally and physically. It has been a learning process for all involved, and the administration and staff have had to work to apply what they’ve learned, he said.
“Now we know that working remotely is not so bad and we can do it productively,” he said, “we have also made progress on our online learning. Instructors and distance learning staff have worked hard to make online classes more engaging for the students. I think we will continue to make progress in that area.”
Torain admits that going through the pandemic and the recent winter weather will likely lead to some permanent changes going forward.
“I think these experiences will cause us to look strategically at occasions when we may be required to work from home,” he said. “I think the traditional ‘snowy day’ may look different in the future. While the physical campus will continue to close in the event of inclement weather, I can see us transitioning to consider remote work and virtual learning instead of just being ‘closed.’”
Nothing is official as of now, but he believes it’s something school administrators here and around the country will likely be discussing.
Calhoun officials have begun the process of moving back to campus for work and face-to-face learning. The school has about 9,000 students enrolled for the spring 2021 semester, but they won’t know for sure if they have seen a decrease in enrollment until around mid-March, as students are still registering for a second mini-session.
Calhoun offers plenty of options for students, and Torain takes pride in what Calhoun stands for.
“We prepare students to go straight to work or transfer to a four-year university. That’s what we do,” he said. “We’re located in North Alabama, surrounded by tremendous economic growth. Our goal is to keep our finger on the pulse of business and industry in North Alabama.”
He said the college hopes to keep a close working relationship with business and industry, so when they need employees, they look to Calhoun and its students.
“We will be the workforce leader in North Alabama,” he said. “Our students will be equipped with the training and education needed to make it a win-win for them and the company that hires them.”
Visit calhoun.edu to learn more about the college.
