It’s no surprise that good-paying jobs are a major factor in deciding where to move next. Limestone County is home to a variety of work opportunities, many of which offer well more than the current minimum wage.
However, there is talk of raising the minimum wage to $15, and if it rises too fast too quickly, it could prove disastrous for Limestone County, according to Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
“A $15 minimum wage would be devastating as a county,” Daly told The News Courier.
There are multiple jobs within the county that start out below $15 an hour, and bringing them up to the minimum wage level would be expensive. Daly said among county employees, there’s 40 to 50 jobs that fall in this category.
Limestone is only one county in a state of 67 and a country of more than 3,000 counties, many of whom are much larger.
“This country, in my opinion, is not ready for” $15 an hour, Daly said.
That said, it seems the county is already doing well to pay workers above minimum wage. Unemployment rates are low, and many jobs offer starting pay above the $7.25 federal minimum wage but below the proposed $15. Local “help wanted” ads include offers between $9 and $14 in retail, sales and restaurants, often with little or no experience required.
There are also companies coming to Limestone County that plan to offer above $15 for new employees, such as the $16–$17 starting hourly wage discussed for Buc-ee’s Athens. Those with experience or trade certificates can earn even higher at businesses and industries in the county.
“Opportunity is good around Limestone County,” Daly said. “There’s very few minimum wage-paying jobs out here.”
Officials strive to continue bringing good opportunities, including well-paying jobs, to the area, and there’s concern that a federal mandate to raise the minimum wage could put some of those opportunities at risk even as it helps bring people out of poverty. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would increase pay for 17 million people and pull 900,000 out of poverty in America, but it would end 1.4 million jobs.
President Joe Biden has made raising the wage one of his administration’s main goals. Biden planned to propose it as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package but admitted he might have to reintroduce it later as a separate bill due to resistance in Congress.
Economists at Morgan Stanley have said the impact, positive or negative, on employment would be minimal, while raising the wage would help narrow the economic gap and be of substantial benefit to lower-income earners.
Biden’s plan would gradually raise the minimum wage by first increasing it to $9.50 this year, then continuing to $15 an hour by 2025. After that, it would grow at the same rate as the U.S. median wage.
Any increase, though, could be rough for small businesses that are already struggling from the pandemic. One restaurant owner told the Associated Press she wasn’t sure her business could stay open if minimum wage goes up.
There’s also the matter of increasing wages for other workers who might make slightly above $15 now and would want to keep a pay gap between them and newer employees or employees they supervise.
Biden’s plan would also raise the wage for tipped workers, who can be paid as little as $2.13 an hour and expected to make the rest in tips. It would also pave the way for youth and disabled workers to earn the same as everyone else, instead of the $4.25 subminimum wage currently offered.
Many U.S. cities and states have already taken it upon themselves to raise the minimum wage, but Alabama remains among the few with no state minimum wage. When Birmingham tried to enact a $10.10-per-hour minimum wage, the state Legislature responded by passing a law that bans cities from increasing minimum wage above the federal rate.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.
