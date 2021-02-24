Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area. See todays print edition of The News Courier for Progress Part 1 coverage. Part 2 of this series is scheduled to appear in Saturday's print edition.
For as long as people have sought a place to call home, they've sought for that home to have access to water. More and more people are looking to call Limestone County home, and the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority says it's confident it'll be able to handle providing safe, clean water to them all.
That confidence is thanks in part to a 20-year master plan crafted a couple years ago, LCWSA CEO Daryl Williamson said.
“We accounted somewhere in the neighborhood of a 4–5% growth rate” for Limestone County, Williamson said, and they're checking infrastructure and installing according to that plan.
They also reevaluate the plan regularly and keep an eye on which areas might be growing faster or slower than anticipated.
For example, “East Limestone, north of (U.S.) 72, grew about like we expected it to, then south of 72 and annexed city of Madison, that area grew a lot faster than we anticipated,” Williamson said. In fact, Madison-annexed Limestone County has grown at about a 10% rate, while other parts of the county may have only grown at a rate of 2% or less, he said.
Having this information allows them to prioritize their projects, including upgrading systems or installing infrastructure. Some of the near-term projects for LCWSA include improving lines and upsizing along Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road once the City of Huntsville begins widening the road, and there's another project planned in the area of Powell and Bowers roads in Madison-annexed Limestone.
There's also work underway on a treatment plant, Williamson said. He added the projects are expected to take up “the rest of 2021 and spill into 2022.”
To create the master plan that helps drive these projects, LCWSA worked with an engineering firm. The firm looked at the last 25 years of population data for Limestone County, its economic drivers and how those drivers have affected similar areas elsewhere.
Now, “we're buckling down and working that plan,” Williamson said.
Funding for the projects comes in part from money the authority borrowed in 2017. Williamson said LCWSA will likely have to borrow additional funding in the future “just because of the future growth that's coming,” but it's all to keep the water flowing and ratepayers happy.
“LCWSA staff is committed to working hard for the ratepayer,” Williamson said. “We're buckling down, cutting costs where we need to cut, but doing the projects we need to do so we have a safe and reliable source of water.”
This mindset seems to be working, too. Williamson said from a water treatment and supply standpoint, “we're good for the next 20 years.”
