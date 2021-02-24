Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area. See todays print edition of The News Courier for Progress coverage. Part 2 of this series is scheduled to appear in Saturday's print edition.
Most people were happy to see a lackluster 2019 in the rearview mirror when the new year started on Jan. 1, 2020. Many hoped 2020 would turn out to be a better year than the previous one.
For two months, everything seemed on the up. The city of Athens continued to grow, and Limestone County boasted an unemployment rate of less than 3%. The state of Alabama was in the greatest economic boom in history with record-low unemployment rates each month, which had carried over from 2019.
However, life came to a screeching halt in March. COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic, and phrases like “coronavirus,” “social distancing” and “new normal” became commonplace.
The United States had not seen a pandemic of this scale in 100 years, since the Spanish flu killed millions around the globe. Perhaps it was unfamiliarity with complications that a major virus and illness can cause that led most people to believe COVID-19 would be dealt with quickly.
Oh, how wrong that notion was. The U.S. will soon mark a year living under restrictions and guidelines brought forth by the novel coronavirus. People are still asked to wear facial coverings in public, only stay around people of the same household and limit trips to destinations that draw crowds.
While the development and release of COVID-19 vaccines by a handful of companies has led to the tension easing somewhat, the ship is far from completely righting itself.
“It is hard to believe this pandemic started 12 months ago,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks. “I was naive as an American to think we would fix this in three months and be back to normal.
“Once the pandemic hit, we started following (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, and we quickly realized we had a major issue in front of us all.”
Life finds a way
Even when many businesses were forced to shutter their doors by state government mandate, the City of Athens was still tasked with providing services to its citizens. That left people like Marks, the City Council and department heads to devise a strategy to maintain employee safety while keeping the lights on, the water flowing and the trash picked up.
“The City of Athens has done extremely well,” Marks said. “We have been trying to keep the safety of our citizens and employees as our top priority. We have had to quarantine some employees, some had mild symptoms, and some became very sick with coronavirus.”
The government-mandated shutdowns that began last March had a huge impact on the local economy, both in positive and negative ways.
Since only essential establishments were allowed to remain open to the public, many small businesses and even chain restaurants felt financial strains or went under completely.
Despite this, Marks said the city’s revenue was up 8-10% in 2020 thanks to additional sales tax. Travel was impacted by COVID-19, like most facets of life, and many residents began shopping more online.
Thanks to the work of the state’s League of Municipalities, two years ago, local sales tax was added to online purchases, so cities like Athens began receiving its share of that revenue stream.
Still growing
Despite the pandemic, Athens and Limestone County keeps adding to its burgeoning population. Over the last 10 years, Athens has grown by over 25%.
“Where we are sitting, so close to Nashville and Huntsville, we are a prime area to continue to grow,” Marks said.
He mentioned things like connectivity to the Tennessee Valley and major industrial developments like Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing building an automotive plant in Limestone as reasons why the population will continue to increase.
“Right now, Athens has around 28,000 residents,” Marks said. “We could easily be at 35,000 to 38,000 in the next three years, especially if building prices come down. We have close to 4,000 housing units approved right now, and we have 600 more houses and several subdivisions laid out.”
Marks said the City of Athens is currently working with several retailers and making contacts at the corporate level in order to enhance growth.
Quality of life
The city has a program led by Marks called the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission. According to the City of Athens website, the group “engages high school students in Athens in civic and volunteer endeavors. The program is coordinated through the Mayor’s Office and utilizes mentors to educate students about the role of local government and their role as citizens.”
Marks said the members of the youth commission were interviewed and asked which of several areas they felt was the most important in Athens’ future.
“They said quality of life was the top priority,” Marks said. “I think that says a lot. We have a great quality of life, and our future is also a priority. Our challenge will be controlling the growth, how do we complete projects like roads and sidewalks, and keeping revenue ahead of expenses.”
Being prepared
More people means more tax revenue but also more responsibility.
“We are trying to keep the priority of public safety in front of us,” Marks said. “We will stress going by city guidelines and make sure our infrastructure, like water, sewer and gas, is there. Expanding sewer and water is critical to growth and development.”
The city is currently working on developing a new master plan that is expected to be completed within a year.
“We need a good master development plan and controlled growth,” Marks said. “It is extremely important how we control growth, and we need to have a vision of what we want to see our city look like.”
Council member Dana Henry said she expects continued growth to impact Athens in “every conceivable way.”
“There is not an area it will not touch,” she said. “Our challenge right now is to try and stay ahead of it. More people means more people to whom we must provide services for. That means more roads, sewer and other utilities, more patrons at the library, more homes that will need fire protection and even more kids wanting to play ball.”
While revenue for the city is up, more will be needed as the population continues to climb. But in order to provide for those new residents, one needs the added tax base, which will only grow once the growth has already begun to occur.
“We are in an odd position right now,” Henry said. “We know this growth is coming and that we have to be prepared for it, but we might not have the revenue to do what we need to. It’s all a matter of projection, and we need that new master plan to help us know where we need to concentrate our resources.
Henry said the city has the “luxury of time,” knowing the growth is coming and being able to prepare for it.
“We must be intentional and rational in our planning,” she said. “We need to study things and find the right solutions, but we can’t squander that luxury.”
