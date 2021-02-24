Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area. See todays print edition of The News Courier for Progress Part 1 coverage. Part 2 of this series is scheduled to appear in Saturday's print edition.
It takes a group of entities working together to ensure growth and economic development in an area, and Limestone County is no different.
Bethany Shockney, president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, said her role is to promote and sustain existing industries as well as recruit new ones to the area.
“We also are responsible for being knowledgeable and participate — where appropriate — in commercial, retail and residential development,” she said.
Shockney is constantly in touch with local businesses and industries, working to determine any current or upcoming needs, including expansions or increases in workforce. LCEDA also responds to requests and inquiries from prospective companies looking to locate in Limestone County.
“I communicate on a daily basis with the City of Athens, Limestone County and various agencies that are responsible for or integrally involved in the infrastructure of our community to include utilities and transportation,” Shockney said.
The City of Athens, including the Mayor’s Office, Athens Utilities and other departments, work alongside Shockney and others at LCEDA on industrial expansions, according to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. Most recently, the group has worked on the Indorama expansion within Athens city limits and on the new industrial prospect TBAKI.
The city currently has industrial property that it owns and property it owns with the county to offer prospects looking for a location.
Athens City Council and the Limestone County Commission also consider tax abatements (outside school-related taxes) to make the county more attractive to prospects, especially when they are in competition with other regions.
The City’s One-Stop Shop/Business Development through the Mayor’s Office also meets weekly with investors, developers and stakeholders about available property, city officials said.
They aren’t the only ones with a role in the process, either. City and county officials work with entities such as Athens Main Street and the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, and each entity plays an integral part in the economic development machine.
Currently, people are looking for land to develop in Limestone County and buildings to renovate for mixed-use, retail and professional space.
“One thing I will say about our community is it’s been amazing to see how everybody has done their part,” Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said, adding he’s excited about the growth and proud of the way things have been able to keep going throughout the pandemic.
On the county side of things, Daly admits he would like to see the county be even more proactive when it comes to development instead of reactive, but he praised the county’s collaboration when it comes to economic development.
“We live in a region where everybody is willing to drop whatever they’re doing to help anybody,” Daly said. “It’s amazing to watch the collaboration. The collaboration sets us apart from anywhere. There’s very little division when it comes to what’s good for the county.”
Pushing through the pandemic
Shockney said many businesses obviously took a “significant hit” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The city and county have done a tremendous job listening and responding to business and industry to help wherever possible, no matter how big or small,” Shockney said.
Shockney used Athens Main Street as an example. She said Athens Main Street supported businesses in the downtown area by encouraging patrons to support those businesses and helping businesses offer curbside service, outdoor dining and more. The city and county both joined in the efforts.
Athens Main Street and the Chamber approached the City of Athens about policy changes that would help merchants, such as allowing a parking space to be used for curbside pickup only, as well as allowing restaurants downtown to expand outdoor dining. City officials said other merchants helped with this by agreeing to let restaurants place tables and chairs in front of their entrances, as they did not block the doors. City and county officials also allowed tables and chairs to be placed on the Limestone County Courthouse lawn for more seating.
“The pandemic encouraged all of us to think outside of the box even more to seek ways to support each other,” Marks said.
With technology, the city was also able to continue conversations with Buc-ee’s, which usually likes to meet face-to-face but could not as much with the pandemic, city officials said. Both the city and county approved agreements with Buc-cee’s, which led to the chain most likely choosing Athens as its North Alabama destination.
Most recently, the city extended business license renewals and waived penalties and interest through a Feb. 28 deadline, city officials said. The City of Athens has worked with Parks Supply, Twice Daily, Buff City Soap, Publix, Chipotle and more within the last year.
When it comes to manufacturing, Shockney said many manufacturers have continued to thrive even during the pandemic and never had to shut down.
“Our construction and real estate sectors are experiencing exponential growth right now,” Shockney added.
Daly said he never dreamed the community would be dealing with the pandemic 12 months later.
“I’m proud of the ways we’ve been able to keep going,” Daly said. “We have learned a lot through this pandemic as a society, not just as a county or city or whatever.”
Daly grew up a farmer, and he’s seen agriculture grow during the pandemic as well. He said more people are getting into cooking, gardening and learning more about farming and agriculture.
“People are going back to their roots in life,” Daly said, adding he sees more people fishing and going outdoors. “They’re taking pride in their county.”
Going forward, Shockney said the community will continue to do as it’s always done by communicating with businesses and industries to help wherever possible.
“We strive to keep open lines of communications,” Shockney said.
Growing and growing
When it comes to the growth in Limestone County, Shockney said she is “not surprised at all.”
“We have seen tremendous growth in our region for quite some time now, and it is only logical that Limestone County would experience similar growth,” she said. “Actually, Limestone County has outpaced all of them, being the fastest-growing county in the state now.”
“Limestone County — Pick your Pace,” Shockney added. “We have the best of all worlds. You can choose rural, small-town living or high-density neighborhoods. You can do all of that at a lower cost of living than some of our surrounding areas.”
The city and county continue to see new utility customers, new subdivision development submissions, new retail and more. Marks said the city has seen a 25.1% growth since 2010.
“That is phenomenal for us, especially when you look at the Census Bureau stats and see that’s a faster rate than either Huntsville or Madison,” Marks said.
Marks used Buc-ee’s Athens as example for growth.
“Buc-ee’s was mentioned by some employees in 2019, and at that time, I never dreamed we would land a Buc-ee’s. That development is going to open us up to more retail opportunities in that area,” Marks said. “Nearly 40% of our revenues come from sales tax, so this is a huge project for Athens. If Buc-ee’s went somewhere else near us on the interstate, we would have lost current and future revenue.”
Daly said the county is still seeing most of it’s growth — about 75% — in the eastern and southeastern parts of the county. He said the growth is both residential and economic.
He added from the last census to this census, the county has probably grown by 20,000 people, and that number is expected to double in the next 10 years.
Shockney agrees the eastern part of county has obviously seen the most growth up to this point. She believes the county will begin to experience significant growth in the southern part of the county, including west of Interstate 65.
The eastern part of Athens is also growing, with developments on Lindsay Lane, Cambridge Lane and more. City officials said they are seeing more interest and some developments to the west, adding the challenge will be holding on to what makes Athens special.
Currently, the city is working to update its comprehensive master plan, which will include public input as well as input from city officials.
“We need to hear from various voices during this process,” Marks said.
City officials also continue to work on a plan for the former Pilgrim’s Pride site and are collaborating with entities such as Athens State, Athens Rotary Club, Singing River Trail and Limestone County Cooperative to brainstorm about ways to make this site a “jewel for Athens.”
Standing out
Shockney said what makes Athens stand out to prospective companies is the “small-town feel” with quick access to high-end retail and residential offerings.
“Great shopping, restaurants and cultural attractions are either right here in Athens or within a short drive,” Shockney said. “There is also easy access on and off the interstate to go north to Nashville or south to Birmingham or all the way to the beach.”
Shockney said local school systems and a “good pipeline of workforce to supply their job at an affordable cost of doing business” help drive interest to the area.
“Companies have stated we have a very business-friendly community, are cost-effective for operating a business and have a quality workforce,” Shockney said.
One industry told city officials they sent a couple of people to the community to buy gas, eat lunch and stop in shops. The visitors would ask questions about the community and get a feel for what people thought about Athens. Ultimately, those observations went into the decision to locate here.
City and county officials said they are constantly receiving inquiries from various industries, retail and developers who live locally and developers from Tennessee and other areas.
Officials across the county believe public safety, educational opportunities, quality of life attributes, available infrastructure — not only streets, but also sewer, electric, water and natural gas — play an important role.
“We have plenty of land to keep up with the growth for awhile,” Shockney said. “If the infrastructure is not already there, it could quite easily be there. It is a supply-and-demand situation. The City of Athens and Limestone County both have done a phenomenal job trying to keep up with the explosive growth as well as try to plan where future growth may occur.”
Jobs creation and retention
The county added more than 600 new jobs and more than $1.3 billion in capital investment in 2020, according to Shockney.
“We try to make sure that we are taking care of our existing businesses and industries to accommodate their workforce needs,” she said, adding they are also working with new companies that come to the county due to Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing. “It is imperative that we help them secure their workforce.”
LCEDA hasn’t set any goals for the number of jobs they would like to add in 2021. Rather, officials are concentrating on filling the many jobs that are still to be filled for new and existing companies.
“If you want to work, there’s opportunity in this area,” Daly said. “We’ve created jobs for everybody.”
“If we have more companies that come, of course we will address and fill whatever jobs they need as well,” Shockney said. She said the area is also seeing some prospective companies with “very large investment” and “not very large employee needs.”
Unemployment
Limestone County’s unemployment rate has remained low compared to other areas across the nation, especially during a pandemic. Shockney said many manufacturers in the area have been “very nimble” and were able to retain their employees.
“Some even added jobs so as our citizens may have lost jobs in retail or food service they were able to find employment in manufacturing,” Shockney said. “This allowed us to bounce back from higher unemployment rates than we are accustomed to, but yet lower rates compared to other areas in the county and the state.”
City and county officials said the area is fortunate to have diversified job opportunities. They believe if that weren’t the case, losing a plant like Delphi in Tanner or Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens would have “devastated” the area.
The county is also fortunate to have diversified transportation options, including the railroad, the interstate and the river. Airports like Pryor Field and Huntsville International Airport are also nearby.
Officials believe a low unemployment is sustainable because of strong educational systems, from city, county and private K–12 school systems to Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.
“We can supply the needed workforce and should be able to stay ahead of the curve and meet the workforce demands,” Shockney said. “Diversification is also very important, and I feel that we have a very diversified manufacturing base that can sustain the ebb and flow of the economy over the years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.