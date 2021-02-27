Editor's Note: This article is part of an annual series by The News Courier called “Progress.” This year, our team is returning to its roots with a classic Progress look at how far our county has come and what lies ahead for organizations, departments, officials and residents in the Athens-Limestone area.
Most organizations have seen change in recent years and, most notably, in the past year. At United Way of Athens-Limestone County, though, the change has been “a little different,” according to its executive director.
“I don’t think we mirror the story of the vast majority of the country,” Kaye McFarlen said. “... There are obviously people who were heavily impacted, but not quite the numbers you see in other parts of the country.”
Instead, many people were able to go back to employment after the initial shutdown last year, with some finding work in new fields or with new companies than before. And while there may not be as many people volunteering in person, McFarlen said the agencies she works with through United Way are finding ways to continue serving their community.
“I think the big concern for everyone has been the challenge to support families and children who are in school,” she said. “That is a significant challenge because … the belief is many children may be behind.”
To overcome this challenge, United Way and its 14 partner agencies stay in communication about the resources they can offer to best support families and children who may be struggling. For example, if a child is trying to learn math online for the first time and the parent hasn’t taken math in years, what agency can help? What volunteer opportunities are available for those who can get out and help?
“COVID has made us rethink how we traditionally do business and how to adapt to those safety concerns, and adapt to the need and the heart of people wanting to give back,” McFarlen said. “With our agencies that are typically involved with youth, we’re challenging them to make sure they’re reaching out to the population they serve to make sure they’re on board. Are there additional services to be provided?”
She noted the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, Alabama 4-H, Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of North-Central America are just a few of the agencies that have stepped up during the pandemic. Other agenices that United Way partners with include the Learn-to-Read Council, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Hospice of Limestone County, Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, Crisis Services of North Alabama, American Red Cross, Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center, Birdie Thornton Center, the Salvation Army and USO.
McFarlen said more than just providing direct help, they provide information and opportunities for collaboration with other partner agencies and stakeholders.
“The biggest thing we can do is bring stakeholders together to address a specific topic,” she said. “Together, we can do more than we can separate.”
However, the ongoing pandemic remains a huge factor in how the United Way or its agencies approaches community services. Fewer people can volunteer due to health concerns, and many nonprofits’ go-to activities have had to be halted until it’s safe to resume them.
“We hope that as the vaccines begin to address some of these concerns, we’re going to be able to do more in-person type projects,” McFarlen said.
She also expects to see even more engagement as the population grows and more opportunities are made available.
“You’re going to see a great deal of engagement,” she said. “We’re going to see a lot more people who want to be a part of this community, get involved, get to know their neighbors, because it’s now their community, too.”
When that time comes — and now, if one is willing and able — residents can visit unitedwayathenslimestone.com/volunteer to let their interest be known. United Way ALC can also be reached by phone at 256-233-2323 or at their office, 419 S. Marion St., Athens, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
