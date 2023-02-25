In 2022 Calhoun Community College celebrated its 75th Anniversary, during which it saw several changes.
In July, Calhoun underwent a presidential transition when Dr. Jimmy Hodges was named the permanent president.
“Change is inevitable in all business and industry sectors. In our case, Calhoun has a solid leadership team in place made up of deans, directors, and supervisors. Each is responsible for following protocols to keep the college moving in a positive direction,” Director of Public Relations and Digital Media Wes Torain said. “The presidential transition did not impact the college in a negative way. Dr. Jimmy Hodges was named our permanent president in July of last year and we are working each day to execute his plan for moving the institution to the next level.”
According to Calhoun Vice President of Academics Wes Rakestraw, the college did not add any new degree programs in 2021-22 but it did add short-term certificates and one A.A.S in existing programs:
- Industrial Maintenance – Additive Manufacturing, A.A.S
- Air Conditioning/Refrigeration – HVAC Building Automation & Engineering short-term certificate
- Machine Tool Technology – Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerancing short-term Certificate
“We do not have all of the approvals in place for 2023-24 yet, but we anticipate adding a new Design Innovation program in 2023-24. We are currently building a Respiratory Therapy program in hopes of adding it for 2023-24.” Rakestraw said.
While all of the approvals aren’t in place yet, Rakestraw anticipates adding the following short-term certificates in existing programs:
- Automotive Technology – Equipment Service/Electrical Certificate short-term certificate
- Aerospace Technology – Non-destructive Testing short-term certificate
Enrollment has continued to increase, but the college is still in a recovery status due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Enrollment continues to increase and showing encouraging signs of consistency since the pandemic; however, we are still in somewhat of a recovery status,” Torain said. “Our president, Dr. Jimmy Hodges, has set a goal for us to work toward increasing enrollment to 10,000 students.”
“Everyone is on board with reaching that goal. Currently our enrollment is approximately 8,200,” Torain said.
The average age of a Calhoun student is 23 years old. 65 percent of students are white, 15 percent are Black-African American, 9 percent are Hispanic-Latino, and 11 percent other.
“Calhoun has a very diverse student population. We are located in the heart of North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley and blessed with a good regional economy and low unemployment,” Calhoun Community College President Dr. Jimmy Hodges said. “Our students are as diverse as those still in high school taking Dual Enrollment classes to graduating seniors, transient students, individuals seeking workforce training, as well as seniors taking a class or two after retirement.”
The college anticipates seeing continued growth.
“We are working very hard to see continued growth this fall. We are improving customer service to make sure student move through the process of registering and enrolling in a timely manner,” Hodges said. “We are also paying close attention to our area of advising to make sure students get the classes they need to reach their success goals.”
2022 brought many changes and events for Calhoun. Construction began on a new residence hall for the Alabama Center for the Arts, men’s and women’s basketball came back, and the college saw a new volleyball program created. Now Calhoun has 11 sports and 169 athletes.
“We believe the college is in a good place and feel encouraged about the direction we’re headed,” Torain said.
