A great sign of a thriving community is successful commerce. Particularly, healthy small and locally owned businesses point to growth and a healthy, happy community.
In Athens, it’s hard to drive more than a mile before running into a local business. Some are small and still trying to find their fame and footing in the area while others have become staples in the community and are established enough to have branched into second and third locations — not to mention a few crossing county lines.
More than just a sign of a community’s activity and happiness, local businesses are invaluable in their returned economic support to the community, according to the Limestone County Economic Development Association.
“Local businesses are imperative to the overall vitality of our community. These businesses have a positive impact on our quality of life because of their capital investments and jobs that enhance the local tax base,” LCEDA President Bethany Shockney said.
The businesses’ support of the Athens-Limestone economy is vital for our community, but the customers’ support of local businesses makes a huge impact on the growth and lives of our local business owners.
These local businesses have to keep up with their bottom line but more importantly, they are working to create the best product and experiences for their customers.
“My motto is ‘Self care is our love language,’” Flirty Flame Candle Co LLC owner Sherry Jefferson said. “I have to improve on ‘me’ so I can improve the experience of others.”
Jefferson goes on to discuss how she loves creating experiences for people and hopes to one day have a space where she can host groups of customers for events.
“My ultimate goal is to have a Candle Bar where people could come in and make a candle, sip some wine or other beverages, and enjoy a simple ladies night, have a little fun, and have something to take home to remember their special events.”
Phillip Presley, one of the owners of Athens Pharmacy, is disappointed in the strained relationship between insurance companies and local pharmacies but hopeful for Athens Pharmacy’s future because of the dedication of their community members.
“We are super blessed and thankful for all our customers that have stayed with us for years and years and years. We have people, it almost seems like daily, come in and say ‘My insurance is trying to make me go somewhere else, but I’m not going anywhere else. and we appreciate that, because we’re here because of our customers. We care about them and want to keep every one of them.”
Being present and continuing to make connections in the community is also a big goal for our business owners. For Athens Pharmacy, that looks like being a welcoming “voice on the phone” when the community calls. For other businesses this looks like expanding services and meeting the community where they’re at.
At Driftwood Dragonfly, owner Michelle Crawford wants to continue to increase her business’s growth by branching out outside of the store, such as connecting with community members at the farmer’s market.
With the way technology is growing, the Athens-Limestone shopping landscape is also shifting to a degree. There are, of course, storefronts that continue to provide the traditional face to face experience, but thankfully the community also has business owners that are using technology to their advantage.
While recently opening a display inside of Athens Florist has helped her business, Flirty Flame Candle Co. LLC originated as a strictly online and social media presence, but Jefferson believes that she is not missing out by not having a storefront to herself.
“Having an online store and social media presence, I do not feel like I am missing out on a whole lot. People have access to me and the business whenever and wherever they need to right now. ... I donate to worthy charities and causes and am getting the name and brand out there. People reach out to me all the time, so I don’t feel like I am losing out on a lot, but I am still new to this so we will see.”
Driftwood Dragonfly wants to continue to increase their growth by branching out into things such as e-commerce and subscription boxes, according to Crawford. Store employee Joy Rilling adds that they want to focus on their teas, specifically their “Wellness Blends, giving more people the healthy support of herbs in all areas of their lives.”
Local business is an ecosystem. Customers support businesses, businesses provide for customers and support community, and community creates a safe space for customers to develop relationships and continue supporting businesses. As Presley said, our local businesses are here because of the “local people, and we’re going to be here longer because of them, and we just can’t be appreciative enough for the blessing that is.”
