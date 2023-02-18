2022 was another year of growth for Limestone County. It’s a line we’ve heard repeated, and it’s not likely to stop anytime soon.
“I can’t stop this growth. We can’t stop this growth,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “The best way we can handle it is to try and grow smart and take care of our folks.”
Census data estimates for the 560 square miles that make up Limestone County there are 192 people per square mile. So what does a square mile look like?
Well, from the Forrest Street intersection with Hwy 31 head east until you get to Lindsay Lane. Then you head north until you get to the round-a-bout at Hwy 251 and head west. You’ll reach Hwy 31 and take another left to head south until you finally get back to your starting point at Forrest Street. Everything within that square you’ve driven represents a square mile. (See the map on page 7B for a visual representation.) In addition to multiple subdivisions and individuals’ properties, you also have a middle school, a park and greenway, as well as many businesses.
There are over 40,685 households, which is more than 20 percent of households in the entire state with a count of 1,967,559 in all of Alabama. These numbers are all based on 2021 census estimates. The 2022 numbers will not be available until May, and local officials are anticipating the numbers to increase once again.
“We’re growing in the housing units,” Mayor Marks said. “We have still about 5,000 housing units on the table. If you put two, two and half people per house as it grows in the next two or three years you’re looking at a population growth of about 10,000 people.”
He also said while the census data shows around 27,000 right now for the 2021 estimate, he thinks they’re closer to 30,000 now.
That’s why we take time each year to look at the progress of our county. This special section runs across two editions of The News Courier. The second part will be available next Saturday, Feb. 25. To start, we’re breaking down the numbers to see what these increases actually look like.
The 2021 population estimate for Limestone County is 107,517, and Athens is 27,027. The county has gained around 4,000 people in a year with around 2,000 of those in the city of Athens alone. That is a nearly four percent increase in population in the county and around six percent increase for the city.
Looking back at the 2010 census, Limestone County had a population of 82,782 and Athens had 21,897. The percent increase between 2010-2020 was almost 30 percent for the county and around 23 percent for the city. Our North Alabama neighbors have seen similar increases before us. Take the city of Madison in the 2000 census for example. Then it looked more like Athens does today. Madison had around 29,000 people and saw a 46 percent increase in population by 2010, and they didn’t stop growing after that.
“They grew much like we’re growing now,” Mayor Marks said.
He remembered when it was just a place his family drove through on their way back from Huntsville before “everybody started moving there.”
Back to Limestone’s numbers, take a closer look at the makeup of the county population:
The median age of residents in the county is 41, which is only a little higher than the median range of the age of the entire population of the U.S. at 39. Sixty-two percent of the county population is in the 18 to 64 age range.
Seventy-four percent of the county is white, which is about 20 percent higher than the Alabama’s report of 64 percent. Nine percent of the county is Black, which is about one-third of the same report in the state at 26 percent. Six percent of the county is Hispanic, which is more than that of the state at 5 percent. 7 percent of the population identifies as two or more race/ethnicities, which is more than reported for the whole state at 3 percent. Two percent of people report Asian ethnicity, and 1 percent reports Native ethnicity.
The median household income in the county is $66,796, which is about 25 percent higher than the rest of Alabama. 36 percent of people in the county report their household makes less than $50K a year. That’s on par with the rest of the country and slightly better than the state, which reports 46 percent.
Around 9 percent of people are reported below the poverty line in the county, which is lower than the 16 percent reported for the state and 12 percent for the whole country. 17 percent of those 65 and older are reported below the poverty line. That is more than the 11 percent reported by the state and 10 percent reported by the country.
The county and city have services for those that are considered seniors. The Limestone County Council on Aging and Athens Activity Center are just two places those who are aging can reach out to for help for things like transportation and meal services. Mayor Marks did address those that are homeless in the area as well as other underserved populations.
“We have an increased number of homeless population. That’s going to be a very difficult issue to try to work with,” Mayor Marks said. “I think it will take a strong group of folks made up of many entities to try to say, ‘How do you deal with the mental health issues in the state? How do you deal with the homeless population and those that are underserved?’ and I don’t have a good answer for it. I wish I did. But it’ll take a lot of us working together … My background is in a masters in social work and psychology, and God forbid that you don’t take care of the least of everybody to make sure that you’re growing in the right direction. The minute we close eyes on that we’re doing the wrong thing.”
Almost 7 percent of the population has veteran status including 5,421 men and 182 women. Only slightly less than the state’s rate at 8 percent and nearly on par with the rate of the U.S. A majority of veterans served in the Gulf war. 45 report service from WWII. 257 report service in the Korean war. 2,025 reported Vietnam service.
More than 82 percent of the population has at least graduated from high school, which is a little less than the 87 percent of the state and 89 percent of the country. 28 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher, which is about the same as that in the state but less than the 35 percent reported in the country. 17 percent of the population reports no degree, which is more than the 12 percent reported by the state and the 11 percent reported in the country.
The News Courier will have an update on city and county education systems as well as colleges in the area in the second progress section.
