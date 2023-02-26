While all believers have a geographic location on the earth, Divya Pradhan said it best when she pointed out that her center serves “not American communities.”
Pradhan is the current president of the Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama, a temple dedicated to honoring the beliefs and cultures of all spiritual devotees. Located in the Harvest area, Limestone County residents may or may not know that the center is there or what they do.
“Our center is Sarvajana Temple. In other words, we worship all the gods, not only just the Hindu gods, but also we have the Buddha statue there and gurus there. ... We believe in the Sanatana dharma,” Pradhan explained.
The Sanatana dharma follows four pillars — devotion, knowledge, work, and rituals — and Pradhan says that it is up to believers and their individuals journeys as to what they should do when they come to the temple, as long as they are working towards mukti, that is, liberation from this circle of life.
“If you wish, in the temple, you can go and do rituals. If you wish, we have lots of gurus coming who have taught philosophy. You have meditation. ... You can follow these books and gain knowledge, if that’s your path. ... You can also do service in the temple.”
The temple isn’t just a place to go worship, and the work isn’t just directed towards the temple itself. Those who wish to work can participate in the HCCNA can help with community service events, such as this past Saturday, Feb. 18, when the center fed 400 people for free.
“Free food was given out to them. It was not like one small soup or something. It was a proper meal. Anybody, everybody, could walk into the temple, go and pray or meditate — whatever you wish — and then you could come downstairs and eat. The temple is open seven days a week. There is free, small food of some kind — we call it prasad, because whatever is cooked is first offered to God and then distributed — that is offered almost seven days a week.”
They don’t only serve food. The HCCNA hosts spiritual retreats, such as their upcoming event on March 18-19; allows devotional singing whenever their temple is open; and provides services from their three priests — even if it isn’t a service the priest has provided before. They are looking at starting inexpensive academic tutorial sessions as well as a food pantry.
She then explained that, as long as the event is spiritual and open to the community, they have a hall at the center that can be used for these events for free.
Pradhan may currently serve as president of the Hindu temple, but she is no stranger to the Christian faiths that are also so strong in our area.
“It is not ‘oh, you have to be of a certain denomination’ ... It is open to anybody. When I grew up, I went to a Catholic school, and my father was a teacher at a Protestant school. I know I can pray and meditate anywhere. I’ve prayed in churches and been to masses.”
This means, in part, that Pradhan can relate to spiritual beliefs of others that come through the temple doors.
“Two groups of students, they were starting interfaith — or different cultures, I don’t know — but we have a lot of students that come visit our temple and learn about our customs and cultures.”
On the other side of town, Limestone’s Catholic presence is just as strong.
With the growth in Limestone County being so heavily concentrated on the east side, St. Paul Catholic Church might have once been concerned their parishioners were turning towards Madison County churches, but that is no longer the case.
“We do not have this concern anymore,” Father Tom John explained. “With the area growing so rapidly, parishioners seem to be staying within their respective county. We have seen more inflow of parishioners than outflow, and in recent years, we have had more than 100 parishioners join our parish.”
Just one of the ways that St. Paul remains active in the community is through their participation in Limestone County Churches Involved. LCCI works together to, according to their website, “food and general assistance to Limestone County residents.” Beyond just churches, LCCI provides community organizations from elementary schools to the Athens Arts League a place to work for, a place to send their resources and trust that the food will make it to the hands of the needy.
LCCI’s website claims to have used over four million dollars to provide assistance to more than 8,500 households and 19,500 individuals.
As we approach spring and summer, there are several churches around the area that are focusing on the food that endures instead of the fish of John 6 by hosting Gospel Meetings to strengthen the faith of their congregations and planning events such as vacation Bible schools to help our youngest residents’ hearts engage with their God.
In preparation for these events, members of congregations such as Eastside church of Christ focus their community work on trying to make connections to invite individuals to join them during the services.
While that is their main goal, Adam Lee, a project estimator for a local roofing company and the deacon at Eastside who organizes these Saturday morning efforts, says that visitors aren’t usually the resulting fruit.
“We have had some visitors from door knocking, but most of the effects are seen right there and then. With my [roofing] job in door knocking, that’s what happens most of the time. It’s an on the spot, right then kind of thing.”
He says that, despite the fact that attendance numbers might not be rising, making these connections, keeping a list, and following up on subsequent visits hopefully helps the community remember who they are and see the “light of Christ in [the members of Eastside].”
“For instance, a member knocked on the door, and an older man answered. The man said he was ‘not doing good. He had just had a biopsy and was concerned about cancer. ... Prayed for him right there on the spot. That guy was so encouraged by that; he took the card and said he would tell his family about that.”
Whether residents are a member of a Christian belief or engage with their faith on a more individual, spiritual level, Limestone County is a growing community full of members who consider themselves as a part of more than just their physical community, as Pradhan pointed out, and are working to care for others at all levels, even when the spiritual impact in their neighbors’ lives might be “where we may not ever know or see,” as Lee suggests.
