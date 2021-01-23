Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents and students switched to online only or “blended” learning formats at schools across the country. However, students at Athens Renaissance School had the option of combining traditional in-class instruction with remote virtual assignments long before coronavirus made the format so commonplace.
According to ARS history teacher Chris Paysinger, these learning models are predicated on good learning standards, engagement, choice and flexibility. Some students choose to be "blended," meaning they come to school at prescribed times and get help and have authentic interaction with teachers.
“This model is built upon the act of discovery, analysis and responsibility,” he said.
But another aspect that makes classes at ARS unique is the project-based learning format high school students can participate in.
“Our project-based model brings students in for activities that are meaningful, creative and engaging,” Paysinger said. “Our PBL students have developed an Alabama Natural History museum that over 400 fourth graders participated in for our state's bicentennial. They have designed, built and maintained a 'pocket park' in downtown Athens, among many other engaging activities.”
One major project that Paysinger said his students have been working on is providing online content for the Singing River Trail, which seeks to connect Athens walking trails from Athens to Decatur and Huntsville.
“Students have plumbed local history and natural history in order to build information that will be accessible to everyone via the trail's media content,” Paysinger said.
For example, he said one group decided to create a virtual walking tour of downtown Athens.
“This required them to research the local historical homes in Athens, place those homes in appropriate historical context, make the narrative engaging, build a digital platform, take quality photos, work in groups, manage data and interview residents,” he said.
As part of their research, students took a trip to the area to visit homes like the Vassar-Lovvorn house and even interview the owners of some of them. They also held a miniature archaeological dig at the Mason-Looney-Paysinger home.
Paysinger said John Kvach, the director of the Singing River Trail project, is a friend of his. The pair discussed the project-based learning aspect of ARS' curriculum and decided to form a partnership that would benefit both groups.
“It's more than just a trail. It's an experience,” Paysinger said. “It's a chance to learn history and culture, and learn about the flora and fauna of the area. Singing River Trail hopes to have not only a physical trail but also virtual one, so if you're sitting in Nashville and want to jump on the trail in Athens, you can experience items there.”
Paysinger said the partnership and project-based learning have been a great opportunity for his students to learn about the community they live in.
“If you don't have a history book on Athens, it was impossible to find a lot of this information,” he said. "We wanted to make this all digital so people could find it and to promote the area.”
Visit www.singingrivertrail.com for more information on the trail, and visit www.acs-k12.org/domain/497 for more information on blended learning at ARS.
