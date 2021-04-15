Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and a bevy of volunteers service almost 300 cars at Saturday's Hazardous Household Waste Collection in the Athens Middle School parking lot.

KALB Executive Coordinator Leigh Patterson said the event was a success, with the weather cooperating for the event. She thanked all the residents who came out and supported the event and the volunteers who helped collect the household waste.

Items like paint, motor oil, herbicide and household cleaners that cannot be disposed of as part of typical trash collection were accepted at the event.

Patterson thanked the Limestone County Commission, the City of Athens, the Mayor's Youth Commission and the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of Huntsville for supporting the event.