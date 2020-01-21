An Alabama lawmaker is seeking the immediate resignation of a Limestone County judge, and he plans to file legislation to ensure elected officials who are removed from office cannot be paid.
State Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, said he plans to file the legislation in the upcoming session beginning Feb. 4. He said the bill centers on the indictment of District Judge Douglas Patterson, 37, who was formally charged last month on three felony counts: use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft of property.
Prosecutors attempted “pre-arraignment negotiations” with Patterson but were unsuccessful. They asked for Patterson's trial to begin at the earliest date for two reasons — the nature of the charges against Patterson and the fact he is still getting paid. Patterson was suspended with pay, which is $10,808 a month, according to the Alabama Comptroller's Office.
Patterson is set to be arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Limestone County Courthouse.
“Just as you, it saddens me that our community and Limestone County is going through such an unfortunate situation. But as your Representative, I stand by you, and you deserve integrity, honesty and respect. That is why I am asking for the resignation of Judge Patterson immediately,” Whitt said in a statement. “As our court dockets are overburdened and taxpayer dollars are wasted, enough is enough. I stand by Limestone County, and you deserve more. I look forward to working for you and holding those accountable.”
Earlier this month, the Alabama Inquiry Commission filed a complaint against Patterson, 37, alleging he violated the provisions of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics after being formally charged with three felonies in December.
The board of inquiry cited as evidence the criminal charges against Patterson as well as the letter of confession Patterson wrote to Circuit Judge Robert Baker on Dec. 17.
Specifically, the commission says Patterson violated canons 1, 2, 2A, 2B and 5C (1), which cover integrity, independence of the judiciary, maintaining high standards of conduct, avoiding impropriety, promoting public confidence, avoiding conduct that brings judicial office into disrepute and refraining from financial and business dealings that exploit judicial position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.