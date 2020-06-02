PROTEST IN ATHENS: Multiple marches planned after Minneapolis death

Residents of Athens and Limestone County gathered Sunday to march around The Square demanding justice in the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis.
However, while cities across the country made headlines for protests that turned violent and the damage and injuries of their aftermath, event organizers in Athens said their goal was simple — show that the people of color in the community matter while keeping the peace.
"We want to show them that Athens, Alabama, can and will hold a peaceful protest," said event organizer Brittany Green. "Athens, Alabama, does matter, and we stand for what's right. As you can see, we brought all colors together for a common cause."
The protest brought dozens of individuals together, many with posters calling for an end to racism, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and listing the names of those who have been recently killed by police or by citizens.
"We are tired of burying our loved ones, we're tired of burying our best friends, our boyfriends, our husbands," Green said. "No matter what color they are, they are killing people in these streets, and it has got to stop."
Limestone NAACP President Wilbert Woodruff joined protestors as they marched. He said he forgave the officers involved in Floyd's death but wanted all four held accountable. As of Monday, only Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn't breathe, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Three other officers who were terminated after Floyd's death have not been arrested or charged with anything related to their involvement in the incident.
"When that crime was committed against Mr. Floyd, it was committed against all black folk and all people of color, in my vision," Woodruff said. "Too long has the system been oppressing people of color and black men, specifically of late. You know how many folks have died in acts of violence by our peace officers. That's why it's important to me to be out here. The murder of this poor, innocent man who did nothing but be black in Minneapolis."
Local law enforcement reacts
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said in all his years in law enforcement, he can't recall ever seeing something as sickening as the video of Chauvin pinning Floyd down even after he was handcuffed and had stopped moving.
"I don't know anyone in law enforcement that's looked at this video and can say anything positive about it," Johnson said. "This is what we've worked against for years."
He said he doesn't just respect citizens' right to exercise their freedom of speech through peaceful protest, he expects and encourages it. However, he noted that some may have "other ideas" for a protest and he hopes the good citizens of Athens will help cooler heads prevail.
"I think some of the things that have happened since (Floyd's death) have taken the light off what happened," the chief said. "I hope the actions of a few don't end up redirecting the attention off where it should be. ... If the purpose is to bring light to what occurred and what happened in Minneapolis, if that's the reason and the purpose, let's honor that."
He admitted he hadn't watched the entire video of the incident but called what he did see "totally unacceptable." He said of all the defense tactics taught at the police academy to future Alabama officers, "putting your leg or knee on someone's neck isn't on there."
"I don't blame anybody for being upset with that," Johnson said. He added, "I don't know the whole thing, but I would not expect anyone here to be treated like that."
However, no department is perfect, which is why Johnson invited community members to call his office if they have a concern or question about APD. The department is closed to in-person visits, but Johnson said the public can call 256-233-8700 or 256-233-8707 to talk over the phone, and he looks forward to the coronavirus pandemic lifting enough that APD can have public meetings again.
"I learn from those, and I respect the people who take their time to come to those," Johnson said. "Whether it's good or bad, I never shied away from one."
2nd event planned
Those who didn't get to attend Sunday's event but wish to participate in a peaceful protest will have another chance this Saturday, as a second event has been planned. The march is set to follow the route usually taken by the annual Christmas parade, though organizer Holly Kirby said they will walk on the sidewalks to avoid blocking traffic on Hobbs Street or near The Square.
Like Green, she said the point is to show race doesn't matter and Athens can stand united against racism.
"I have biracial children, and I want them to know they can stand for something and be proud of something, no matter what color they are," the mother of five said.
The plan is for participants to gather at Athens Middle School at 8 a.m. Saturday. Kirby said she plans to make it very clear the march is going to be a peaceful one before they begin their walk.
"If there's any hostility or any chance (a protestor) will want to riot, they can leave," Kirby said. "There's no need for that. It's a peaceful march (about) the unity of people. We don't have to divide. We can all come together as one."
She invited anyone who can't participate in the march but still wants to show their support to join them on the east side of the courthouse once the march ends. Visit https://bit.ly/walkingforjustice to learn more.