The provisional votes from the March 3 primary election in Limestone County have been officially counted and certified, although the tally doesn't change the outcome of any races, an official said.
The results did change the overall voter turnout percentage from about 34.45% to 34.69% of the 67,217 registered voters in Limestone County.
Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said there were 219 provisional ballots cast in the county on March 3. A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted. For example, a person who moves without updating his or her voting information and tries to vote in their old precinct would have to cast a provisional ballot at their correct voting precinct.
The Limestone County Board of Registrars began counting the provisional ballots after the election. They determined 153 of the 219 provisionals ballots were valid, Woodroof said. Of those 153, 112 were Republican ballots and 41 were Democratic ballots cast, he said. None of the valid provisionals were amendment-only ballots, in which a person voted only on the constitutional amendment that would have switched the state school board from elected to appointed. (The amendment failed.)
There were also 10 votes cast under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. Those include people in the military or overseas, Woodroof said. Of the 10 ballots cast, seven were Democratic and three were Republican, he said.
Runoffs
There will be a runoff election March 31 to determine the winner of the Republican U.S. Senate race between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, and in the race for Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2. The winner of the Senate runoff will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, in the November general election.
