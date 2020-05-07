Pryor Field Regional Airport was recently awarded a Federal Aviation Administration grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation to support infrastructure improvements.
A total of 28 grants were awarded to 25 airports in Alabama, amounting to $60,999,054.
Pryor Field in Decatur received $585,000 to seal a taxi lane pavement surface and pavement joints.
The Aviation Council of Alabama expressed gratitude to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, for his support of airport infrastructure improvements across the state.
"Senator Richard Shelby has historically supported Alabama airports, both commercial and general aviation," said Todd Storey, president of the Aviation Council of Alabama. "Our Alabama airports, both commercial and general aviation, are grateful to have the support of our senator, and we applaud the strong leadership that led to this investment in airports throughout Alabama. Commercial airports and those in rural areas of our state are all economic drivers within their communities. This funding allows them to continue to have a significant impact as we work to move Alabama forward."
