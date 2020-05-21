Pryor Street sidewalk project underway

It has been requested by residents for years, and the sidewalk project to connect residents along Pryor Street to the new Athens High School is finally underway.
The City of Athens announced the beginning of the project Wednesday via Nixle alert. The Athens City Council approved the project during a meeting in March.
“Motorists should watch for occasional road closures,” the city said in the post, adding the project is expected to take one month.
The new sidewalk should make walking to school much safer for many school children in the area, officials said during the March meeting. It will run along Pryor Street to U.S. 31 and north to Juniper Private Circle.
The budget for the project is $493,905 and will be paid for with a Transportation Alternatives Project grant. The project was originally estimated to require 60 days for completion.
Residents of East Pryor Street had asked a previous council for a sidewalk, but the project was set aside after new officials came into office.
The residents had wanted the sidewalk to ensure the safety of pedestrians, including students who had to walk to the old Athens High School campus, now Athens Middle School.
The request was brought up again before other council members, and a grant was procured to aid the project.
However, when school officials decided to build a new Athens High School further north on U.S. 31, the East Pryor sidewalk and other sidewalks serving it had to wait until roads and intersections in the area were reconfigured for school traffic.
— Jean Cole contributed to this article.
