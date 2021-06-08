Publix coming soon to U.S. 31
- The News Courier
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joyce Anderson Moss, 82, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation begins at noon. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Joyce Anderson Moss, 82, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation begins at noon. Interment will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Colin William Bailey, 54, of Athens, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Bailey was born on October 11, 1966, to James Bailey and Barbara Bailey. Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife, Tammy Bailey; daughters, Taylor Hardy (Chaz) and Britney Bailey; bonus children, Jake Do…
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 killed in wreck on U.S. 72
- Arrest reports for 6/3/21
- Victims ID'd in fatal Sunday wreck
- Green sentenced to 20 years for wife's death
- Arrest reports for 6/4/21
- Open door policy leads to great results for Tanner boys' soccer
- Lambert, Amerson get 30 years for Gatlin murder
- Arrest reports for 6/1/21
- Arrest reports for 6/1/21
- Quez Watkins comes home to host football camp
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.