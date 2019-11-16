The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has dominated the news cycle for weeks, and Limestone County resident Joan Williams believes it is not a “witch hunt,” as Trump has declared.
She has studied the situation more closely than many people, and believes the impeachment proceedings are not only valid, but necessary.
“I have actually read the Mueller report, and have been following the news,” Williams said. “The things that are going on are frightening. I think this president is abusing his power in a number of ways. And the Mueller report did not exonerate him. If you actually read it, it's pretty damning.”
The investigation into whether Trump tried to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into political foes just adds to the reason Trump's impeachment should happen, Williams said.
“What has happened more recently is much scarier, because he's abusing his office,” she said. “He's taking money Congress has appropriated for something and holding it up, which is illegal in itself, and using it to basically blackmail a foreign country into creating information that's false about his political opponent. This is stuff that would be embarrassing for Russia to get caught in.”
Williams has also been watching the Democratic candidates closely as she decides who to vote for in next year's primary.
She said a safe choice like Joe Biden might not be the way to go, so she is leaning toward a more progressive candidate such as Elizabeth Warren because of her ability to excite the base.
“She is getting new people to get out and register to vote,” Williams said. “She is getting people to listen to her that would have never listened to someone that called themselves a progressive before. If she continues to grow, not so much the number of followers, but the breadth of followers, she would be very hard to beat.
A vote for Trump
John Wahl is a member of the Limestone County Republican Party, a cryptozoologist and standing strong behind President Donald Trump. He doesn't think a phone call is an impeachable offense, and he believes there's no chance the Senate would uphold an impeachment.
He also believes voters will keep Democrats in control of the House of Representatives and Republicans in charge of the Senate. However, when it comes to his personal voting, he wishes candidates would look beyond the party to the issues.
"The number one issue I look for in a candidate is someone who truly cares about the people and tries to serve the public," Wahl said. "What's their heart and main issue? That's what I'm looking for."
He said he tries to find whether a candidate is approaching key issues from a constitutional, political or party perspective. In the end, he maintains hope that the candidate who wins focuses on what's right for the country, "no matter which party they're on."
"I'm optimistic that there won't be gridlocks in Washington," Wahl said, "but I wouldn't be surprised with the current landscape of politics in America."
European perspective
Athens resident John Davis has a unique perspective on the world because of his experiences living in Europe and working as a counterintelligence officer during the Cold War.
Originally from St. Louis, the 67-year-old Davis and his wife moved to Athens after the closure of his counterintelligence office in Europe in the early 1990s. He worked at Space and Missile Defense Command in nearby Huntsville until he retired.
He identifies a Democrat, but believes many of the divides in the country can be solved with simple communication and willingness to hear opposing viewpoints. Despite his political leanings, he was influenced by Edmund Burke, a conservative parliamentarian.
“His idea that a democracy cannot function without the idea of compromise has always remained with me,” Davis said. “People have to truly stop and listen to one another.”
Many of his ideas and theories were formed by the 13 years he lived in Europe and his experiences living in other states, including Arizona. He lived at the border of Mexico on two different occasions, so he has opinions on the continued border crisis and how to solve it.
Davis explained the United States needs a guest-worker program, similar to a system in Europe. He said the idea become popular in European countries after the end of World War II because so many young men died in the war and labor forces were needed.
“A program like that requires Congress to agree with one another on a way forward. If they were able to do that, we wouldn't have the crisis we've created at our international border,” he said. “We're not thinking this through. The issue is not do we need a wall. What we need is a rational immigration policy that can be resolved through congressional action.”
Steadfast support
William Robert Davis, 75, voted for Trump in his first election and said he would vote for him again.
“I'm all for him,” said Davis, who is retired from the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. “There's plenty of jobs for people, the economy and everything is going straight and all right.”
Davis said some believe he has done different things and lied, but he can't think of any politician who hasn't lied about something.
When it comes to the Democratic nominees, Davis sees either Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren emerging as the candidate.
He hopes neither is elected. He believes the country is “already broke” when it comes to programs like Medicare and Social Security, and if we start giving those things away, he believes the country would be really hurting.
“If they tax the rich, they are just going to absorb it and pass it down through whatever their business is,” he said. “They're going to raise prices. We have to buy, so we are going to be the ones paying it. Everything is going to go up.”
Davis also talked about gun control. He doesn't believe the country needs stricter gun control. The first thing that comes to Davis' mind is his Constitutional right to own and bear arms.
“It doesn't say what kind,” he said. “Really, I don't see anybody needing those big guns they use, but if they want them it's their right.”
“I would not give up my gun,” he said. “They would have to forcibly come in and get it. It's one of my rights.”
