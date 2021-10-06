Pure Barre, a physical fitness program based in Madison, will be hosting a fundraising event for the Limestone Child Advocacy Center in Athens from 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event will take place in front of the Limestone County Courthouse on Marion Street.
“I reached out to Pure Barre in Madison because I have mutual friends that attend workout classes there, and they said that Pure Barre is very involved in the community,” said Christina Bowsher, community awareness coordinator at the Limestone Child Advocacy Center. “They host these donation based workout classes, so I just reached out to them to get a date together here in Athens.”
The LCAC previously held fundraisers at Buffalo Wild Wings and most recently at Panda Express. Bowsher said they raised a little over $200 at the event at Buffalo Wild Wings. They're still awaiting to find out how much money was raised at Panda Express.
Another fundraising event is coming up, according to Bowsher, with that being held at Chipotle in Athens. A date and time for that event is still yet to be determined.
“I'm hoping to raise over $100,” Bowsher said. “I'm hoping for $500, but we'll see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.