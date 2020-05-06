Students in the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission typically finish their year reviewing, debating and giving grants to nonprofits with projects that will benefit Athens.
This is not a typical year, and the COVID-19 pandemic not only kept the Youth Commissioners from completing their monthly programs, it prevented them from gathering in person to voice their opinions about each grant proposal.
They found a way, however, to administer their funds. They used an online survey. The survey listed each proposal and criteria for scoring. The students submitted their scores online as well as their suggested grant amounts and opinions on which projects would improve Athens most. Projects they are funding this year range from infant car seats to a downtown revitalization project to free family-friendly events.
Youth Commissioner Elizabeth Hobbs, an Athens High School senior, said the grant program allowed her to go a step beyond volunteering.
“By carefully considering grant requests and offering my opinion, I have been able to allot financial support to several organizations and people in my community,” she said. “While I am able to give my time and talent through volunteering, the (Youth) Commission’s correspondence with us about grants has given me a unique opportunity to contribute financial support to my community.”
Dekko Foundation gave the Youth Commission a $2,000 grant for its “My Community. My Commitment.” project, which is aimed at giving Youth Commissioners a voice and the ability to invest in their community. Through the process, the students learn about nonprofit organizations and the services they provide, the cost of providing services, how to express their own opinions, and how to compromise to reach a decision as a group.
“The students have administered a grant program for a few years now, and it is always interesting to see what project captures their attention and why,” said Youth Commission mentor Holly Hollman. “The process gives them a sense of ownership in our community, and seeing that develop is inspiring.”
Hollman said that ownership is evident in the Youth Commissioners’ giving attitude. Initially, the group agreed to set aside $500 to give as a scholarship to a graduating member.
“After they read the grant proposals, they wanted to give something to each project, so they agreed to lower the scholarship to $300,” Hollman said.
That selfless act captured the attention of two donors who are contributing $200 so the group can give a second scholarship to a graduating member.
“These students show us on a regular basis what can happen when adults encourage youth to voice their opinions and take on the responsibility of enhancing our city,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “Our hope is these students will want to call Athens home when they are ready to settle down, but even if they don’t, we want them to be informed and engaged citizens in whatever city they call home.”
The list of grant proposals the Youth Commission approved is as follows:
• Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation to purchase infant car seats for families with financial need - $400
• Athens Main Street’s rendering for an alley renovation by Terranova’s — $200
• Family Resource Center for Teen Goody Bags for those who complete its family program - $300
• Camp Hope for feeling pillows (grief camp) - $250
• Eli’s Block Party Superhero Day for Childhood Cancer Awareness to rent an inflatable - $200
• Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful’s Earth Day event for youth door prizes - $200
• Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Art and Essay Contest (earlier this year) - $150
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson thanked the Youth Commissioners.
“We believe we will once again be able to gather and celebrate together, when it is safe,” she said. “We will use this grant to create a rendering of a place we can all enjoy, right in the middle of our lovely downtown.”
Caroline Canestrari with the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation said the funding will make a difference to families in Limestone County.
“Because of Youth Commission, we will be able to keep babies safer in vehicles across Athens and Limestone County,” she said. “Thank you to the Youth Commissioners for what each of you are doing for our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.