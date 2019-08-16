Quick off the mark

West Limestone High School football players run an agility drill during practice Monday afternoon. The Wildcats are preparing for their season opener Thursday night at Tanner, which will be the first high school football game played in Limestone County in 2019. The season will continue Friday with Clements hosting Elkmont and Ardmore traveling to play West Morgan. The remainder of Limestone County's teams begin play the following week. See practice pictures for the other local teams on page 10A of today's print edition. For even more pictures and detailed information about each Athens and Limestone County team, see this year's edition of Blitz magazine, available Aug. 30.