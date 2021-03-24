The Clements High School and East Limestone Middle School scholars' bowl teams recently won their respective divisions of the Limestone County tournament. Ardmore came in second and East Limestone placed third in the high school tournament.
Second and third places in the middle school tournament went to Ardmore and West Limestone, respectively. The top individual scorer in each division was from East Limestone, with Aaron Williams topping the high school list and James Norris heading up the middle school side.
