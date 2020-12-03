Athens residents who want free gas need to be lined up at the Midpoint Chevron at 24999 U.S. 72 in Athens at 5 p.m. Friday, thanks to an area radio station.
Huntsville radio station WZYP will give away $15 of free gas to the first 50 vehicles in line beginning at 5 p.m. WZYP staff will be pumping the gas while customers stay in their vehicles.
WZYP program director Steve Smith said with the holidays coming up and because 2020 has been such a tough year for many, “We wanted to give away something everyone could use. Free gasoline.”
“For the past two weeks, we have been announcing on air that WZYP is taking over another station,” Smith said. “This past Tuesday morning, we revealed that WZYP is taking over another station... a gas station.”
