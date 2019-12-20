Records show an Athens massage establishment that was searched Wednesday and in which two women were arrested for promoting prostitution had been operating for less than a year.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Asian Massage at 802 U.S. 72 West after an undercover operation and several reports from citizens that the business may be an illegitimate massage establishment. During the search, investigators seized equipment, furniture and about $10,400 in cash.
Two women — Yu Guiying, 61, and Qingying Zhang, 54 — were arrested. They are each charged with second-degree promoting prostitution and remained Thursday in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500 each.
Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes told The News Courier on Thursday the business was issued a business license Jan. 7. Barnes said it was the first year the business had been in operation, and the license did not list a primary contact person. Instead, it listed an alternate contact who as of Thursday had not been arrested related to the case.
The investigation is ongoing, so additional charges are possible.
