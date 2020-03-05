With rain again on the forecast for this week and next, it's no surprise even the schools are feeling its effects.
However, the issue has gone beyond needing an umbrella or avoiding the occasional parking lot puddle. Officials shared Monday that students are having to take alternate routes or avoid parts of their school entirely due to the ponds forming on campus.
"It's been a problem for a while," said Steve Wallace, director of maintenance at Limestone County Schools. "It seems like it gets worse every year."
At Elkmont High, an outdoor path between the gym, high school and band room has become notorious for leaking and flooding. Students may walk the path several times in a day to get to and from classes, with water above their ankles in some spots, according to Interim Superintendent Mike Owens and EHS Principal Bill Tribble.
"When it's that bad, we have to funnel kids back through the elementary school because we have to avoid that area," Tribble said.
To prevent going through the same issue next year, Wallace asked Limestone County Board of Education members to allow an architect to come in and draft plans to redo the pathway.
"We need to pull that sidewalk out and fix the elevation problems and fix some drainage issues, then put a new awning up," Wallace said.
He estimated the project would cost up to $160,000 total and would include an awning where elementary students enter the old gym. He admitted it was "a pretty expensive project, but it desperately needs to be done."
Because the awnings and sidewalk touch the school, Wallace said the district would need approval from the state Building Commissionbefore they proceeded with the renovation.
West Limestone
Elsewhere in the county, Principal Russ Cleveland said he's had to completely wall off the oldest elementary wing at West Limestone High School. After Sugar Creek Elementary opened and West became a high school only, several classrooms were left in limbo.
Renovation and demolition of the oldest wing, which contained six classrooms, were discussed. Cleveland said Monday the rooms were most recently used for state testing, by interventionists and for other purposes in the meantime.
That is, until water became such a problem that the wing had to be walled off entirely.
"I'm to the point something needs to be done," Cleveland told board members, adding the area smells, leaks and is hazardous to students. "... I'd love to have it, but it's to the point that we have water and mold in there. It's a safety issue."
"We've said more than once we want that building down," board member Earl Glaze said.
After further discussion, Owens said he would recommend the demolition at the next board meeting. Because there so many students attending Elkmont and West Limestone on a regular basis, Wallace said each project must be completed over the summer break but would be done before the next school year begins.
Other awning projects
Wallace presented other awning projects in the county for board members to consider. They are as follows:
• Cedar Hill Elementary, on the north side of the school, for car line;
• Creekside Elementary, on the back side of the new gym for bus line and sidewalk;
• Johnson Elementary, for the car line and bus line; and
• Tanner High, from the front entrance of the school to the library, for car line and afternoon bus pickup.
Wallace said the awnings at each location would be between 7 and 8 feet high and between 8 and 10 feet wide.
