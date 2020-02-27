Newborns at Athens-Limestone Hospital now receive an extra gift before leaving the hospital — their first book and information for their parents on the importance of reading to people of all ages, even the ones less than a week old.
The "Raise A Reader" program was first conceived last summer by an intern at Athens-Limestone County Public Library. Thanks to a grant from the Public Library Association, East Limestone High School student Kennedy Jewell was able to join library staff during summer break, but she had to create a program or project that would benefit the library or community, according to ALCPL Foundation Manager Anna Clem.
Clem said Jewell not only came up with the idea to provide board books to babies, she spent most of her summer researching the benefits of reading to infants and how parents can get the most of bonding with their child through books. Then Jewell compiled what she learned into a handy pamphlet for parents that also included recommendations based on the baby's age and services offered by the library.
For example, newborns see in black and white, so parents should use books in black and white or with highly contrasting colors, according to the pamphlet.
"Reading also develops their vocabulary and (teaches them) how to respond back and forth," Clem said, adding parents can also discuss photos with their baby and talk about the story with their toddler or older child after they finish the book. "It's a building block of conversational skills."
After the summer, Jewell applied for a job with the library and continued working on "Raise A Reader," Clem said. In September, Jewell and ALCPL director Paula Laurita traveled to Washington, D.C., to share the project with other grant recipients at the U.S. Library of Congress, she said.
Meanwhile, ALCPL Foundation partnered with Athens-Limestone Hospital and the library to bring Jewell's ideas to families in the maternity ward. Clem said when they learned more than a third of the infants born at ALH are part of Spanish-speaking families, they made sure the books were bilingual.
This month, they gave 350 specially marked bags to the hospital — one for each infant who will be born there this year. Clem said they based that number on the number of infants born last year, but with the expected growth in the county, she said the Foundation is prepared to provide extra books if they run out.
"We're trying to encourage lifelong learned and readers in our community," Clem said. "... The library is here for you, and we want to support (families) and literacy."
ALCPL Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides support for library initiatives like "Raise A Reader." Those who wish to donate and further that support can visit alcplfoundation.org and click "Support" in the upper right corner. Donors who commit $15 to "Raise A Reader" will receive a copy of "Charlotte's Web" with a special book plate inside to commemorate the donor's support.
