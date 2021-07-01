A little over a year ago, Orlandous and Nickleshia Johnson opened a new restaurant at 1212 U.S. 31 in Athens. Orlandous Johnson named the business Ramona J's in honor of his mother.
Despite opening a new business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, response from the community was positive, and the restaurant flourished. It did so well, he decided to open a second location.
Wednesday marked the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of Ramona J's No. 2 at 22728 Pepper Road. Members of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, as well as some local government officials, were on hand as the doors to the restaurant officially opened for business.
“I thank God for this opportunity,” Orlandous Johnson said. “Thanks to my crew, my family, my wife, my sister and my son — they have all been a part of Ramona J's from the start. We are glad to have Athens and east and west Limestone County support us in everything we have done, from starting Ramona J's in the midst of COVID-19 to now here we are a year (and two months) later with our second location opening up. I have been in this business for 30 years, and to be here right now is a blessing.”
Chamber Chairman Chris Becker said the group was glad to be at the new business' grand opening.
“We appreciate you guys being a small business and being a member of the Chamber,” Becker said. “We are thrilled that we are not only celebrating a new location, but a second location. We wish you the best.”
One of the biggest differences between the two locations is the amount of indoor seating the second location has. The U.S. 31 location is mostly pickup orders with a bit of patio seating. Orlandous Johnson told The News Courier in March that his new location would feature the same menu as the original, with some additions.
“I was presented with an opportunity by the contractor that owns the building, and from there, everything fell into place,” he said in March. “I wasn't specifically looking in East Limestone; that is just where a good location popped up.”
Orlandous Johnson was a restaurant manager in Decatur before opening the first Ramona J's location.
