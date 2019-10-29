Owens Community Safe Room looks as clean and shiny as a grade school lunchroom.
"We try to keep it that way," said Owens Volunteer Fire Chief Andy Plant, whose firefighters make sure the storm shelter stays clean and is open when tornadic weather rears its head.
Although the safe room has been open since August, Pylant says there are still those in the community who don't seem to know the shelter is available. It is located next door to Owens Fire Station No. 2 at 17196 Glaze Road.
"We share it on Facebook; we share the fire out of it," Pylant said. "But there are still people who are not aware of it. It's open to the Owens community and to anyone whose caught out in the weather. We won't turn anyone away; they are more than welcome."
The Owens safe room, like other safe rooms and shelters registered with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, is open whenever LCEMA reports a tornado watch in the area. Pets are not permitted in any shelter, with the exception of service animals for people with disabilities.
Alabama's second tornado season of the year begins in November, though tornadoes can occur in any month of the year.
The 200-capacity shelter is one of six shelters built with grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the super outbreak of tornadoes in April 2011, said LCEMA Officer Daphne Ellison.
Martin & Cobey Construction Co. of Athens designed the safe room, which features concrete and steel walls and floors, and restrooms in the center. The building has battery backup in case of power failure, exhaust fans, a gravel parking lot and a ramp for people with disabilities. Inside the safe room are ample chairs for those who wish to sit out a storm. Firefighter Teresa Lovell said several groups donated the chairs.
Pylant said he, former fire chief Gary Lovell, Teresa Lovell and others worked with LCEMA to get the shelter ready after it was built. The LCEMA notifies the fire department whenever there is a tornado watch, and the firefighters make sure the safe room door is unlocked.
Other FEMA safe rooms
Here are the locations of other county safe rooms and storm shelters that were built with guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:
• Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore;
• Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Brownsferry Road, Athens;
• Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 West, Athens;
• Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens;
• Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont;
• Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson;
• Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens;
• Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney;
• Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens; and
• Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont.
Other shelters, safe rooms
Here are the locations of other community safe rooms and storm shelters:
• Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee;
• Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison;
• Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester;
• Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens (open to public after school hours only); and
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester (open to public after school hours only).
