An infection control specialist at Athens-Limestone Hospital says the facility is already prepared for coronavirus, even though there are no confirmed cases in the state.
"Our facility and others in the state are ready for the coronavirus," Mona Skipworth, a registered nurse and certified infection control preventionist at ALH, told The News Courier.
"We stay prepared for an outbreak," Skipworth added, explaining the hospital has an emergency management agency team that routinely holds various drills, including ones for infectious outbreaks like 2019 novel coronavirus, which is officially called COVID-19. She noted there are other types of coronavirus already out there, and COVID-19 is simply a new strain.
Felicia Lambert, director of marketing and physician recruiting at ALH, said the hospital performs "mock drills all of the time for all different types of things," including storm damage or a power outage.
Skipworth said ALH and other hospitals statewide also prepare for coronavirus by remaining up to date with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials at ADPH held a press conference Monday morning to update the state on coronavirus and let residents know what the ADPH has been doing to prepare should coronavirus strike Alabama at some point. (The public can view the press conference in its entirety on the ADPH Facebook page.)
5 simple rules for Alabamians
State Health Officer Scott Harris offered these five simple rules to avoid catching the virus should it appear in Alabama:
• Wash your hands frequently;
• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
• Cover your cough;
• Stay away from people who are ill; and
• Stay home when you are ill; don't try to work through your illness.
Get flu shot, stop buying masks
Skipworth also suggested residents get the flu shot if they haven't already, so emergency personnel can rule out the flu if you develop symptoms of respiratory illness.
She also advised residents to stop buying paper masks.
"We need to save those masks for those who are sick and others in the hospital setting," she said, adding that "if a patient truly tests positive for coronavirus, they will be provided a certain kind of mask after they are hospitalized to prevent spreading the virus to their caretaker."
Statewide update
During the press conference, Harris was joined by Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency and Dr. Don Williamson, former state health officer and president of the Alabama Hospitals Association.
Harris set the record straight on coronavirus in the state and what the ADPH has done to prepare.
"We do not have coronavirus in our state at this time," he said. "We have not identified coronavirus in the people we have monitored or tested. There have been rumors, as you know — fueled in many cases by social media — that we have cases, but we do not. Alabama has not identified any coronavirus cases."
He said ADPH has been in almost constant contact with the CDC over the past six or seven weeks and ADPH officials talk to CDC officials daily, usually several times daily.
He said ADPH's mission is to protect the health and safety of all Alabamians.
"It is a mission we take very seriously," Harris said. "We have an agency with well-trained professionals who have a lot of experience in dealing with this, and we are very confident we have a good plan going forward to keep our state safe."
He said the department has been working since January on prevention activities but has also been in a planning stage in case the virus spreads to the state. That planning involved bringing ADPH and all other related agencies together to develop the plan and put it in place.
"The situation changes very rapidly," Harris said. "There is information coming in every day from different parts of the world. Sometimes the messages get a little bit confused because things do change so rapidly."
Doctors, providers, hospitals
He said ADPH is working very hard with doctors and other providers in Alabama communities to have the most up-to-date education and information on how to evaluate and test patients. He said the department is also working very closely with hospitals.
"Our hospitals have done a terrific job of preparing for this, and we feel like they are well-prepared in case we should have a transmission in our community (Alabama)."
Nursing homes, educators, childcare
Harris said the department provided educational information to emergency medical workers, educational facilities of all levels, nursing homes and childcare providers. The goal was to teach them the best ways to prevent infections and help them determine what to do if cases appear.
Businesses
ADPH also provided coronavirus guidelines to businesses.
"There are many businesses in Alabama that have travelers who work for them," Harris said. "There are airlines and air crews that continue to travel to parts of the world where their might be disease transmission, so we are working very closely with the employee-health organizations within those groups to make sure people are given the best advice and that they learn how to take care of themselves and protect themselves, and to make sure public health knows what's going on with them."
More than 100 monitored
Harris said Alabama has monitored more than 100 people who have returned to the state from China. The CDC is funneling all China returns though 11 U.S. airports.
"We receive notices daily, or sometimes several times daily, of people returning to our state that we need to be aware of," Harris said. "We have reached out to these people educated them and urged them to practice self-monitoring and encouraged them to practice social distancing, which involves staying at home, staying away from large groups of people and monitoring their own health. These returnees check their temperatures multiple times a day. We check in with them every day. And now, most of those people ... have completed 14 days of monitoring, and we no longer have a need to follow them."
He said fewer than 10 people had some kind of symptom that prompted ADPH to test them for coronavirus. All of the tests ordered were returned and negative for coronavirus.
Harris said more than 60 countries have reported cases of coronavirus. Although there have been 90,000 reported cases to date, the disease is not widely circulating in the U.S. at this time, he said. So far, there are episodes of community transmission on the west coast and in the northeast, he said.
"At this time, we do not see an elevated risk for people in our state," he said.
Avoid misinformation
Skipworth and Lambert also urged residents to avoid misinformation, which is already causing some to panic, by getting their information only from reliable sources, like the ADPH or CDC websites, or from those who use those sources or other reliable health officials. The websites for the ADPH and CDC are as follows:
• ADPH — http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/
• CDC — https://www.cdc.gov/
