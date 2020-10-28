7th Avenue 2.jpg

A sign welcomes visitors to "Scaredy Cat Lane" at 1003 Seventh Ave., Athens. Tashia Baugher, who has hosted the haunting attraction for the last three years, said this year will be among the biggest and scariest yet, with animatronics, dolls, graves and even costumed live participants. All ages are welcome, and candy will be offered Saturday and until it runs out Sunday. 


Tashia Baugher, an Athens resident, stands next to a portion of the many decorations adorning the maze in her yard. The public is invited to check out the cemetery walk-through at 1003 Seventh Avenue starting 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.


A large being stands outside the entrance to a covered maze, part of the Halloween walk-through at 1003 Seventh Ave., Athens. A sign at the maze entrance reminds visitors to wear their mask when inside.

