There's only a few days left of summer vacation before school comes along to end it — for the county schools, anyway.
Teachers with Limestone County Schools were hard at work this week decorating hallways and classrooms for students to return Friday. Many students who were learning virtually last year will be returning to traditional this year, and to welcome them back and celebrate the new year, many schools have selected themes.
At Cedar Hill Elementary, the hallways are decorated with familiar characters, including Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin in the "2nd Grade Acre Wood." LCS Public Relations Specialist Ashley Graves said Johnson Elementary faculty and staff went with a jungle theme this year, while Elkmont Elementary is inviting kids to "'Glow' Back to School."
The school year marks one step closer to a pre-pandemic normalcy, too. Graves said students can expect to once again enjoy meals in their school's lunchroom, use school water fountains and store their books in lockers, three things that were kept off-limits for many last year.
Masks and temperature screenings won't be required, either, though Graves said students are more than welcome to continue wearing masks or other facial coverings if they like. Under the most recent guidance, students who had a mask on when they came in contact with a student who was positive for COVID-19 may not have to quarantine, she said.
"We're still going to encourage social distancing as much as possible," Graves told The News Courier. "There are some situations where you have a hard time meeting that 3 to 6 feet, but for the most part, if we can cut down to smaller groups or spend more time outside, that's definitely encouraged."
Multiple schools in the county spent time last year enhancing outdoor spaces for that purpose. Tanner High opened a new outdoor classroom with tables and shade for students, while Elkmont High welcomed volunteers to help them clear out a space in the middle of the campus for future use.
Graves said things could change as the school year begins, and officials continue to monitor case numbers in the county and reports at each school. She said most LCS staff have been vaccinated against the virus, which will hopefully cut down on teachers having to miss parts of the school year.
Last year, two schools had to be temporarily shut down due to the pandemic, and in each instance, having large portions of the school's staff on quarantine played a role. It led to the Limestone County Board of Education discussing and later approving pay raises for substitute teachers.
