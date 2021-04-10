Students enrolled in the Ready to Work Program at the Limestone County Career Technical Center spent this week persuading nearly two dozen local companies to hire them — and, for some, it turned out well.
Students have been going through face-to-face interviews via video conferencing with the partnering companies. A handful received on-the-spot job offers, while others were offered second interviews.
“It was a good experience,” Clements High senior Carson Haaker said. “This really helped prepare me for college and my future.”
Among the companies participating were Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing, Toyota Boshoku Aki, Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA), Athens-Limestone Hospital, Morell Engineering and Walmart Distribution.
For LCCTC Director John Wilson, it’s been an especially exciting week.
“These are real interviews for high-paying jobs within our local business and industry,” Wilson said. “So, if these students play their cards right, they get a job offer to go straight to work right out of high school. It’s a really exciting thing.”
The first semester of the Ready to Work initiative launched earlier this year. So far, students have been trained in basic soft skills and employability expectations. They are currently working through the fourth module of the program, which includes face-to-face interviews with potential employers.
As part of the module, each student received up to three interviews. In turn, those companies and industry leaders are competing against each other for the students with comparable salaries, benefit packages, tuition assistance and more to get them on board.
“From what we have been told, this program completely exceeded the expectations of our business and industry partners,” Wilson said.
The fifth module will complete the program and will be closed out with a “signing week” ceremony, much like signing day for college athletics, in mid-May. During the week, students will determine which position and company is the best fit for them and sign on to become an employee.
— Ashley Graves contributed this article.
