Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state of Alabama, with several thousand new residents expected over the next five years.
All those new residents need a place to live, and according to Dream Key Real Estate owner Tiffany Pack, the local housing market is “amazing” right now.
“It is definitely a seller's market right now,” Pack said. “Over the past couple of weeks, things have been changing. Buyers who were standing in line and going above asking price have slowed down and are waiting for more inventory to come on the market.”
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, national housing market indicators available in June did show signs of a slowing market but noted it remains stronger than a year ago.
Pack said there are many listings hitting the market right now as curious owners test the waters to see what their house can bring. She said she feels prices are not coming down any time soon.
“I have been working as a real estate agent since 2010, and right now, inventory is as low as it's ever been,” Pack said. “Buyers are waiting in line, hence why homes are going for asking price.”
She said that wasn't always the case just two years ago, as some homes sold for below the listed price. She said houses are in such high demand right now that a property she represents received three cash offers in one day.
Pack said how fast houses leave the market depends on how they are being purchased. She said homes paid for in cash may change hands in as little as two weeks, with financed houses taking closer to 30 to 45 days to finalize.
“It's an amazing time to be in real estate right now,” Pack said. “Unfortunately, the market is saturated. Once housing went up, it seemed like everyone wanted to get their license. There are around 3,000 agents in North Alabama right now, but there is plenty of real estate to go around.”
Pack said a developer she works with who makes custom homes expects to build 68 new houses this year, with prices ranging from $450,000 to almost $1 million. She said property values have gone significantly up over the last year, with growth in the county a major contributing factor.
Dream Key Real Estate recently recently moved into the former Warten House Bed and Breakfast, at the intersection of Hobbs and Jefferson streets. She said the company has been on The Square in downtown Athens since January 2014.
