Students, teachers, and a parent from Blue Springs Elementary School gathered together to celebrate their Assistant Principal, Rebecca Thiery, in a very special way.
Maria Tyler, PTO President
“As a mom of a kid with special needs she’s been the backbone to make sure they get what they need and make sure they’re taken care of and treated fairly and safe.
She has brought one of my kids that struggled a lot with behaviors that was in the behavior unit she gave him just a fresh start right before Christmas break and we brought him straight our of the behavior unit. All I asked for was that he be given a chance in Gen Ed and it’s because of her that he’s there and he’s thriving. If it wasn’t for her listening to me and supporting me as a parent, he’d still be in the behavior unit where he did not need to be.
She loves every one of these kids as if they’re her own and she loves every one of these teachers and staff members as if they’re one of her brothers or sisters. She loves the parents. She supports us as parents. She’s supports every area of the school. I’ve never met someone like her. She’s a superhero.
She’s just simply amazing. There’s really nothing she doesn’t do for us.”
Holly Noles, 5th grade teacher
“We’ve had a very unorthodox year in 5th grade. There’s not an assistant principal I know that when a sub doesn’t show up, or when a sub doesn’t know how to teach something that she will come in and do the lesson, and she did that on multiple occasions. There wasn’t anything that she asked me to do that she wouldn’t do with me, which I think is very important.
There were instances where we were doing stuff for other teachers and she was helping us make copies for that class and grade papers and communicate with parents and that really wasn’t her job and it wasn’t my job, but she didn’t just put it on me and the other fifth grade teacher, she stayed and helped us.
I told her the other day when we were giving her marbles with our compliments I said ‘I didn’t lose my marbles this year because you were here’ so she has directly impacted us this year.”
J’Kahlien Tyler, 5th grade
“Every time I walk in the school, she always gives me a hug and tells me to be good.”
Adrian Sutton, 5th grade
“She’s really nice and she’s really supportive. Like, even though she took my phone away, that doesn’t mean anything. She helped us out a lot around the school.”
Isaiah Hastings, 5th grade
“She brings all the fun stuff to our school.”
Olivia Bryant, 5th grade
“Ms. Thiery helps us with STAR and ACAP and she’s the best assistant principal.”
Jenna Lynn, 5th grade
“Miss T is really great. She helps us so much and she influenced me a lot and she’s my favorite teacher and she’s not even a teacher.”
Jordan Bailes, 5th grade
“Ms. T makes my day everyday and she’s just the best and helps out a lot and we love her.”
Jessica Stanford, 4th grade teacher
“She’s always willing to jump in regardless of the situation. She’s supportive, she’s here for the kids and she always has our back as teachers like they said she’s been where we are, so she understands what we go through.”
Addie Smith, 4th grade
“She’s the best assistant principal we could possibly have. She helped me feel much better on my ACAP. She helped me be really, really better than I was in third grade.”
Alicia Hood, 3rd grade teacher
“She’s so supportive. She has a good rapport with the children. She always has our back as the teachers too, which is very important to us.”
Murphy Jane Hays, 3rd grade
“Ms. Thiery is nice and she’s always funny, but she can be serious, and I like that she’s fun.”
Brynlee Pepper, 3rd grade
“I love what she’s done for the school and what she’s done for us and how much she’s helped us with this big test coming up.”
Erica Jones, 2nd grade teacher
“My favorite thing about Ms. T is that she’s been where we are. She knows the day to day what we deal with. She supports us in whatever. After we watched the Clements game for the whole school, which she arranged, that woman was up in there sweeping, picking up popcorn, she does it all. She’s amazing.”
Tanner Smith, 2nd grade
“Every day I see her she makes me happy and she made me confident to do my test.”
Leslie Pace, 1st grade Teacher
“She is willing to come into our rooms and do what we need her to do to help our students. She’s always looking out for what is best for them but also what is best for us and she is super supportive, super fun. She doesn’t care to dress crazy or basically whatever, you know, whatever it takes to get the kids motivated. She did wear a scuba suit at the beginning of the year. So yes, she is amazing.”
Charlie Sandlin, 1st grade
“I like that she helps us with the stuff that we do and I like that she makes makes us confident with what we do.”
Shaina Hays, kindergarten Teacher
“She helps our school run. She jumps in when nobody asks her to but it’s needed. She sees a need and she fulfills it. She doesn’t ever want praise for it. I mean, we’ve seen her in the floor helping us pick throw up, spilled juice, wipe boogers, and you don’t even see that from some teachers so she gives of herself, she puts herself in our shoes, and truly understands where we are in the trenches. We couldn’t get by day to day without her.”
McKenzi Taylor, kindergarten
“She’s a good principal. She helps us around the school.”
Ericka Zirbel, pre-K teacher
“Miss T is new this year to us and she came in and just stepped right up, didn’t hesitate, and helps us every day. We can go to her with anything and she’s always there to help us and we love her.”
Gianna Osuna, pre-K
“Thank you for loving me.”
