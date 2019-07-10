Flowers Food Inc. issued a voluntary recall Tuesday for hamburger, hot dog buns and other bakery products.
The company said the recall is due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that were introduced during production. Consumption may cause a choking hazard, according to the company.
Affected products were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names in several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas. Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Various brand names of the products include Clover Valley, Great Value, Laura Lynn, Nature’s Own, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Food Depot, Sunbeam and Wonder, among others. Best-by dates on the products range from July 17 to 19, with lot numbers 111 or 180.
People should not consume these products, the company said. Consumers should discard affected products or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the company said in a press release.
Visit https://bit.ly/Flowersrecall for a full list of affected products.
