Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will begin accepting cardboard only Monday.
The center, located at 15896 Lucas Ferry Road, announced via press release Wednesday that cardboard will be accepted 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
All cardboard must be broken down, and all trash and other materials must be removed.
“Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center would like to thank residents for their patience during this difficult time,” officials said in the release. “We are anxious to return to full service. However, we are unable to do that at this time. All changes will be posted on the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Facebook pages.”
The recycling center was forced to halt services earlier this year after restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic prevented jail inmates from helping process recyclable materials at the center.
