Officials with Athens-Limestone Tourism have been given the go-ahead by state fire marshals for the annual fireworks show.
The Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show will be held Saturday with one twist — drive-in viewing.
Tourism officials said drive-in style viewing will be used in order to meet the safety guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Kay Ivey's office and Alabama Public Health.
The fireworks display will begin between 8:30-8:45 p.m. Saturday at Athens Middle School and Athens Stadium, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Alabama 251, with views available from adjacent properties. Officials advise attendees to find their parking spots by 8 p.m.
Viewers can tune to Outlaw 105.1 radio, which has partnered with Athens-Limestone Tourism, to provide synchronized music during and before the fireworks show. There will be no other activities associated with the event, officials said.
“Initially, we decided to postpone until later in the year,” Athens-Limestone Tourism President Teresa Todd said. “However, with the community pleas to have the show on the Fourth of July, and the relaxed guidelines for organizations hosting events, we reconsidered having the event.”
Todd said the main priority is protecting the community and guests from the COVID-19 virus. She said the best way to meet the goal is to keep everyone in their vehicles as much as possible.
“If everyone will cooperate and remain in their vehicles, use masks and social distance if they need to get our their vehicle, this can be a fairly safe event for everyone,” Todd said.
With novel coronavirus cases on the rise, city and county officials across the state have been evaluating events. On Friday, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said while events like the drive-in fireworks are continuing, other events like Fridays after Five — where large crowds gather outdoors — are more difficult to keep socially distant and may need to be reconsidered going forward.
Visit www.visitathensal.com/red-white-and-boom---july-4.html for more information on the fireworks show.
