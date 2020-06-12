The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association plans to move forward with the annual Red, White & Boom fireworks display.
Tourism Association officials said they decided to re-evaluate having the Fourth of July fireworks event after the public expressed concerns about the loss of the annual tradition. Officials said they are currently seeking permission from the state and waiting a response.
“If the state does not approve (fireworks) for the Fourth of July, the initial plans of moving the fireworks to another holiday later in the year is still a viable possibility,” said Teresa Todd, president of Athens-Limestone Tourism Association.
She said if COVID-19 prevents the display entirely, it will resume in 2021.
The Tourism Association initially announced their decision to postpone the event due to public safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the organization gets the “go ahead” from the state, officials will have to follow state guidelines for large community gatherings and other requirements, including a detailed mitigation and response plan that includes limiting attendance, assuring people would willfully maintain 6-feet social distancing within their vehicles for the duration of the event and having a process in place to potentially contact trace attendees in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Todd said it's a difficult task for a small organization and would require strict attendance control and turning away crowds once capacity is met.
Todd said anyone participating in the viewing would do so at their own risk, and by attending participants agree to release and “hold harmless” all organizers and associated event entities of any liability, including contracting the the COVID-19 illness.
Visit visitathensal.com/events to stay up-to-date on events happening in Limestone County.
