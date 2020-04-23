Athens, AL (35611)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.