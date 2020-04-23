Redstone Federal Credit Union will reopen branch lobbies across North Alabama, with special measures being taken to protect visitors and employees as the COVID-19 threat continues.
Starting 9 a.m. Monday, April 27, branch lobbies will resume normal hours of operation. However, the number of individuals allowed inside at any given time will be limited, and those waiting to enter will do so in a designated area.
Customers are also asked to maintain 6 feet of distance between each other. Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each indoor teller station and at member service representatives' desks.
RFCU allowed qualifying members to schedule appointments for in-person visits. After Monday, RFCU said in a press release, scheduling appointments will no longer be necessary.
Lobbies first closed March 21, though drive-thru teller stations and ATMs remained open. The announcement came days before an employee was confirmed positive for COVID-19, though RFCU said the employee did not interact with customers and had only been in contact with nine other employees.
